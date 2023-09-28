Boosie Badazz has cleared the air surrounding rumors that he’s the mystery man in Sexyy Red‘s recent bedroom photo.

The “Pound Town” hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 27) to share a photo of her legs in bed alongside someone wearing an ankle monitor.

“I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz,” she wrote in the caption, referencing lyrics from her new song “Shake Yo Dreads.”

Boosie quickly took to X later that day to deny being the man in the picture, clarifying that he’s currently on vacation with his daughter.

“IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DAM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED,” he wrote. “YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR.”

He added: “FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH. IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER.”

IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DAM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED 🖕🏽YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR‼️FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH ✅IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER🖕🏽 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 27, 2023

Fans speculated that Boosie Badazz was Sexyy Red’s snuggle partner due to the ankle monitor he’s been wearing in recent months.

The Baton Rouge native was released on bond in June after spending just over a week in jail on gun charges, including felony possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways.

Boosie recently aired his frustrations with his ankle monitor and how much unwanted attention it brings him when he’s out in public.

“I’m n the movie n this ankle monitor shining n shit smh people cutting they eye at me like I’m Menace 2 society,” he wrote on Instagram in June. “Before this happen I was legalized Voter .tax payer ,wasn’t n no trouble .THIS SHIT SUCKS .

“I don’t like how people look at me with this on my leg smh people looking like I’m go steal something smh.”

Boosie also previously spoke about being a fan of Sexyy Red and wanting to jump on a “ratchet remix” of her breakout hit “Pound Town.”

“Sexyy Red, we need to do the ratchet remix,” he said in a video uploaded to Instagram. “Sexyy Red and Badazz. I know you got one with Nicki. This the ratchet remix.”