Boosie Badazz has dissed Kodak Black on his new song, and claimed he got his name from him.

The Baton Rouge rapper released his new album Goin Thru Some Thangs on Tuesday (August 15), which included a track called “Ungrateful.”

On the final verse of the song, Boosie took aim at Kodak following their recent back-and-forths over the Florida native’s collaboration with 6ix9ine.

Boosie Badazz claimed Kodak Black’s “street cred is gone” and that he doesn’t really live what he raps about.

“I’ve been going through some shit, man, this shit done got deep/ Gotta realize everybody ain’t G/ How the fuck you do that when you represent the streets?/ Streets made you and the streets made me/ If you ask B.G., you was on PC/ The name that you got, I think you got that from me,” he raps.

“Your fans all mad acting like they can’t see/ Your street cred gone, n-gga, don’t blame me/ Shit, your homeboy right, you ain’t living like that/ Everything that you rap, you ain’t never did that/ ‘Cause the other n-gga talking, he a certified rat/ Your codefendant been give me your paperwork, n-gga.

“I gave you a video and verse, n-gga, for the free/ When you was tryna pay a n-gga, bitch, I’m a G/ Thought Turk felt the same way (God damn), ’cause we all from the same place (Louisiana).”

Kodak Black forged an unlikely alliance with 6ix9ine on the single “Shaka Laka” in July, with the music video racking up over 27 million YouTube views since.

Ahead of its release, Boosie Badazz revealed his disappointment over his frequent collaborator Kodak Black working with Tekashi.

“That n-gga Yak fucked me up,” he said at the time. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes fucked up right now.

“I know the state of Florida fucked up right now. This n-gga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n-gga wasn’t like that, bro. N-gga ain’t no street n-gga, at all. Damn. Fucked me up.”

He added: “N-gga hurt me with that one, fucked me up. Don’t care how much money you give.”

Kodak responded to Boosie’s comments by calling him a “clown,” which prompted another vicious rebuttal from the 40-year-old.

“SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION!!” he wrote. “I KNOW U A TAKE A DICK for 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN WEIRD!! U AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET N-GGA U A CAPPER RAPPER LOL NICKELODEON ASS N-GGA LOL N-GGA SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO ASSHOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION.”

6ix9ine’s manager Wack 100 revealed that Kodak Black received “a whole lot of money” for the collaboration, as well as a Rolls-Royce.