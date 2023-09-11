Boosie Badazz has expressed yet another frustration with things not going his way, directing his anger toward Waffle House this time around.

On Sunday (September 10), the Louisiana native went live on his Instagram a few days after a cook at the aforementioned restaurant chain turned down his request for a meal made out of a potato he brought in.

“I’m a Waffle House person,” Boosie told his viewers on social media. “But last week, I got into it with the cook at Waffle House. He tried me. Everywhere I go, I leave a $100 tip or more. So, I asked him … I brought a potato from my house. I say make me some breakfast potatoes.

“All he had to do was chop it up and make me some breakfast potatoes. He said, he couldn’t do it. I say, ‘You can’t do what? It’s a bet, I won’t be back.’”

He added: “They get paid $2 a hour, I leave a $100 tip every time. I brought a potato from my house. He ain’t want to make me breakfast potatoes. I say, ‘I’m done with you. You ungrateful.’”

Boosie Badazz explodes on Waffle House employee over potato row 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/GgPnAPU0Ii — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 11, 2023

Boosie-related news tends to involve contention of some sort. Just last week, his beef with Yung Bleu escalated to a whole new level when he questioned his former artist’s sexuality.

The pair have been embroiled in a financial dispute for over a year based on claims that Bleu and his current label, EMPIRE, owe Boosie a significant amount of money. Additionally, the 40-year-old alleged his signature was forged to release Bleu from Bad Azz Music Syndicate, allowing the latter to join a different label and distribution company.

related news Boosie Badazz’s Family Feud Heats Up As Daughter Claims He Threatened Her With Black Eye August 31, 2023

The latest public back-and-forth between the two took place in early September, when Yung Bleu posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of $1million in cash he’d earned from his Love Scars Tour, which angered his former mentor and label boss.

The following day, Boosie took to Instagram with a video to refute Bleu’s claims he’d struck his own mother, then turned to Bleu’s recent issues with his wife as evidence of his sexuality.

“WE SHOULDA NEW BEFORE SHE BROUGHT IT TO LIGHT,” Boosie said about Bleu’s wife labeling him a “sissy.” “A WIFE KNOWS HER HUSBAND NO [cap] COME OUT !! I KNOW THAT CHICK ON THE PLANE WAS LIKE IS THIS N-GGA NOT RIGHT [smiley emoji] THEN U Want yo wife to look like a Tomboy !! ITS EASY TO SEE !! ITS OK TO COME OUT WE R ALL EQUAL WE JUST LIKE DIFFERENT THINGS !! #facts”