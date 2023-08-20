Boosie Badazz has once again teamed up with rising country music star Jamie Ray for a new single called “Problem Solver” — take a listen to it below.

With a bouncy beat produced by Supadope, Ray and Boosie trade bars and love on the song, which was teased all week by the pair on their respective social media channels.

“Problem Solver” marks the second time that Jamie Ray and the Baton Rouge rapper have collaborated. The first time was earlier this month for the track, “Rocket On Me.”

As of this writing, the official video for “Problem Solver” — which dropped on Friday (August 18) — has more than 44,000 views.

While perhaps best known for his hit track, “Wipe Me Down,” Boosie Badazz has been diversifying his musical portfolio as of late.

Last month, he decided to get into the world of afrobeats, and after signing two new singers in the genre, he’s asked Davido to help him make a big splash.

In July, Boosie took to Twitter to call upon the American-Nigerian hitmaker, who just dropped off his fourth studio album Timeless back in March, to pause his current tour and help him out with his new Bad Azz Music Syndicate signees.

“@davido bro I need you to call me ASAP! I just signed the hottest DUO Afro-beats artists, too hard! Get my number from @DaBabyDaBaby !! I NEED YOU!!” he wrote.

Davido would definitely be the right person to lend a helping hand to Boosie, especially since he’s collaborated with many American rappers in the past including Young Thug,Nicki Minaj, Gunna, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

related news Sukihana Accused Of ‘Assaulting’ Boosie Badazz’s Dog In Bizarre Twerk Video July 5, 2023

That same month, he also semi-collaborated with comedian Lil Duval for what they called the “ankle monitor dance.”

Taking to his Instagram, the comedian and sometime rapper posted a video of him and Boosie performing what they’re calling the Ankle Monitor Dance.

“New dance alert! You gotta be on probation to [do] it tho,” Lil Duval captioned the video.

Lil Duval and Boosie can be seen tap-dancing and laughing as Lil Duval sings, “If you know where you’re at, do the ankle monitor!”