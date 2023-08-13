Boosie Badazz has shown a softer side to his personality by celebrating a young fan who has just beaten cancer.

The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (August 12) to reveal that he was traveling to Texas to visit superfan MJ, who successfully beat the deadly disease.

“Today, we in Killeen, Texas,” he began. “It’s a special day! We finna ring the bell for MJ. MJ is a kid whose life I’ve been in for the last four years. And he beat cancer, so we celebratin’ today!

“As you know, I’m a cancer survivor, so, we celebratin’ today in Killeen, Texas. Headed to the hospital now! I just wanna give motivation to all the kids. […] It’s a special day for MJ today, for real.”

Check out the video below:

Boosie Badazz is all smiles as young fan beats cancer: “We celebrating today”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/NOHnb4RgFm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 12, 2023

Boosie Badazz was making reference to “ringing the bell,” which is a common practice in hospitals to announce that a patient has beaten cancer.

This also isn’t the first time that the “Wipe Me Down” rapper has gone out of his way to help children. Earlier this month, he took to Twitter to reveal that he’d recently gone to a juvenile facility that houses “at-risk” youth.

Though he didn’t give any details about the visit — such as when he did it, or at which facility — he did reveal that he was hoping to have a positive impact on their lives.

“I WENT TALKED TO SOME JUVENILES FACING REAL TIME N ONE OF THEM JUST REACHED OUT N SAID MY WORDS CHANGED THEM,” he wrote. “I REALLY NEED TO TALK TO THESE KIDS ABOUT MOVING RIGHT N DOING RIGHT !!

“I DONT WANT NOBODYS CHILD GOING THROUGH WHAT IVE BEEN THROUGH N SEEING WHAT IVE SEEN !! I THINK I CAN SAVE SOME LIVES FROM TELLING MY STORY N ALL IVE LOST #iwannahelp.”

Boosie Badazz has been taking extra measures to be a better person as of late, and he recently revealed that part of that quest to be a better person has included taking anger management classes.

related news Boosie Badazz Calls On President Joe Biden To Free C-Murder: ‘He Really Innocent’ August 9, 2023

Boosie talked to his fans via Instagram earlier this month following his first class where he explained how he now has a deeper understanding of what triggers his anger when it comes to people letting him down.

“Man, I just left anger management. That shit was deep, bro. Finding out what makes me angry and shit. My expectations I expect so much out people, bro,” he said. “Who never showed me loyalty who never showed me none of that. So I gotta take accountability for that, bro.

“My expectations for people, bro. Getting me angry bro, like I’m finna cut a lot of people off, bro. My expectations they too high for people. I gotta learn to separate that shit. That shit was deep, bro.”

Boosie Badazz seems intent on continuing the classes and plenty of Boosie Badazz’s followers agreed with his sentiments when it comes to holding people to your own expectations.

“U GOTTA STOP EXPECTING U OUT OF PPL EVERYBODY AINT REAL,” one person wrote on his post, while another added: “Dats real bro!! Sometimes we be wantin more from people than they want from them self!”