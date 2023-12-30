Boosie Badazz has jokingly issued a word of warning to his son Tootie Raw, who can’t seem to put the weed down.

On Thursday (December 28), the Baton Rouge rapper was Live on Instagram when he learned Tootie was outside smoking in his car.

“He gon’ turn into a weed plant,” Boosie said to someone off-camera. “He a weed plant with shoes on. Everything revolves around smoking. He can’t eat less he’s [high]. I was just like that though. I can’t talk.”

The doting dad then made his way out to Tootie’s car and stood there for a few moments before his son even noticed him.

“The first thing you do in the morning man. That’s how loaded you is – you ain’t even see me?!”

You can watch the funny clip below.

Boosie Badazz issues “weed plant” warning to his son Tootie Raww over smoking habithttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA

🎥: @livebitezpic.twitter.com/FbWAK2tjyr — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 29, 2023

Just like his father, Tootie Raw is also a rapper – and he recently voiced his frustration with NBA YoungBoy for not clearing a collaboration.

“YB better?” he said in an Instagram Live last month, referencing the internet meme. “Fuck YB. YB ain’t clear my feature neither. I don’t really fuck with YB right now neither. Real talk. I don’t really fuck with that n-gga right now neither. That n-gga ain’t clear my feature … I don’t respect it.”

Boosie Badazz has previously had issues with NBA YoungBoy himself, with the latter firing shots at Boosie last year on his “I Hate YoungBoy” single.

“Feel like Boosie don’t even like me/ Bitch, don’t call my phone (Fuck you),” YoungBoy rapped on the song.

Boosie responded via his own song titled “I Don’t Call Phones I Call Shots,” on which he called NBA YoungBoy a “hoe” and told him not to “speak on him.”

“If you felt that way why didn’t you call me on my phone number?/ Don’t speak on me no more, you know I don’t go for that/ Keep it real dog, you a hoe for that,” he spit.

Boosie Badazz later explained to VladTV why he fired back on wax instead of reaching out to YoungBoy.

“Because I don’t wanna kill him,” he said. “So I just wanted to say what I had to say. I ain’t really promote the song. I just wanted to say what I had to say […] My first and last time speaking on it.”