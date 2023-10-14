Boosie Badazz has found himself at a bit of a loss as his chain has gone missing, and he’s now offering a reward for whoever can return it to him.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper lost the piece while out on the road on Thursday night (October 12). Taking to his Instagram Story with a PSA, the Baton Rouge promised between $5k and $10k when he realized it was missing.

“Aye I just lost my muthafuckin’– my all-white diamond chain,” he began. “I got $5-10,000 whoever bring me my chain back. I just had it on when I did the drop [I posted earlier]. I went in the hotel and worked out. I had it on when I went to my room. My chain is gone, bro.”

He continued: “I don’t know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something but whoever get me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 for my chain. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 you bring me my chain. I got the money. I’ma pay you right now.”

You can watch the clip below:

Boosie Badazz offers $10K reward to anyone who finds his diamond chain https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/570wdZfZkI — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 13, 2023

Boosie Badazz is coming off a high from the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards last week, where he couldn’t contain his joy when Fat Joe shouted him out from the stage.

The annual awards show was taped in Atlanta on October 3 ahead of its broadcast on BET on October 10. Joey Crack held down MC duties for the second year in a row and showed Boosie some love at one point – which was more than appreciated.

“Fat Joe just gave me a shout out!” the rapper exclaimed in a video posted to Instagram shortly afterward. “Fat Joe know what I be going through. Fat Joe just gave me a shout out! Real n-ggas do real things. I’m giving Fat Joe all the love tonight! Fat Joe just gave me a shout out!”

On the music side of things, Boosie Badazz recently collaborated with close friend B.G. as he returned to the studio and delivered his first post-prison bars.

The Hot Boys rapper and Boosie teamed up for “My Dawg” last month which hears B.G. reflect on the Baton Rouge native holding him down throughout his decade-plus behind bars.

“Lot of people fucked me up and went to sleep on me/ Same ones used to come around and leach on me/ I’m walking light I got police on me/ But I’m still taking chances with that heat on me/ Used to get my motivation from my kids and fans/ Anything I ever needed I could get from my man,” he raps.

“I was blessed to have a friend like [Boosie] in the can/ Every holiday he would hit me mom with a bag/ What n-gga you know doing shit like that.”

An accompanying music video also arrived featuring a heavy dose of nostalgia packed with memories and photos of the duo prior to their incarcerations.