Boosie Badazz is a proud father of eight, but the rapper has revealed he’s struggling with the fact that his kids don’t live with him full-time.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday (January 8), the Baton Rouge native was visibly down as he got candid about his feelings on his brood’s living situation.

“My kids went home today, bro. I’m kind of sad,” Boosie admitted. “When my kids go back, I be kind of sad. Shit be having me sad, feeling like I’m a failure that my kids don’t live me with me… I built this home so my kids would live with me. Shit stress me out sometimes.”

Boosie Badazz “sad” that his kids don’t live with him: “I feel like a failure” via: @livebitezpic.twitter.com/A59GQQiijE — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 9, 2024

Boosie Badazz’s children range widely in age, and his relationship with his teen daughter, Toriana Hatch, took a nasty turn over the summer.

Following the release of his song “Ungrateful,” where he dissed both Toriana and her mother, the 16-year-old accused him of threatening to give her a black eye and write her out of his will.

The accompanying music video, which dropped in August, found him driving and posing next to the Mercedes-Benz that he confiscated from Toriana in July, just months after buying it for her as a birthday present.

“Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/ Old dirty-ass bitch ’bout to lie in court/ Well, that AMG Benz, I’ma need that back/ Wanna play it like that? You ain’t ’bout to keep that,” he raps on the song.

“Guess the bitch still mad ’cause her brother got whacked/ This the same n-gga that fucked your little sister in the cat/ Yeah, you sucked Bleek dick while I fucked you from the back/ You ain’t never been shit but a fucking hood rat.”

At the end of his verse, he also said: “Cut off my daughter for life, you ungrateful ass … Girl called me a bitch-ass n-gga… Oh Lord… Ungrateful ass… All the shit I did for this fucking child.”

Toriana subsequently issued a response on Instagram Live, during which she aired out her many grievances as her mother sat next to her.

In addition to saying her father should still be on death row (he was charged, but acquitted, of hiring a hitman to kill 35-year-old Terry Boyd) she played audio of a heated argument between her mother and Boosie, in which the latter threatened to give the teen a black eye and remove her from his will.

After catching wind of the scathing livestream, the 41-year-old went on social media hours later and admitted that he threatened to hit his daughter on more than one occasion because she was “embarrassing the family.”

“She was giving her body away at football games in the bathroom, going to my son’s football games having sex in the bathroom with boys,” he claimed.

Rubbing salt in the wound, Boosie even taunted Rachel’s dead sibling by saying: “She probably mad about her brother, mane. He playing spades with 2Pac right now.”