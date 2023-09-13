Boosie Badazz’s nasty back-and-forth with Yung Bleu has resulted in his Instagram account being banned, and he claims his adversaries pulled the strings to make it happen.

On Monday (September 11), the Baton Rogue rapper took to Twitter to explain why his IG profile is no longer showing up online. He claimed that Yung Bleu (“Rainbow Bleu”) and his brother, TQ (“the cable guy”), got him blocked from the social media platform with backing from EMPIRE CEO Ghazi (“they master”).

“RAINBOW BLEU N THE CABLE GUY GOT MY IG SHUT DOWN,” he wrote. “THE SNAKES [snake emoji] HAVE STRUCK AGAIN RAINBOW BLEU , THE CABLE GUY N THEY MASTER THEY GOT ME OFF INSTAGRAM.”

He also posted a video informing his followers that he will be going live on YouTube moving forward, even though he set up a new Instagram account as well. Check out the updates below to keep up with Boosie’s content:

RAINBOW BLEU N THE CABLE GUY GOT MY IG SHUT DOWN #ungrateful 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 11, 2023

MY NEW IG IS BOOSIENEWIG I WILL BE GOING LIVE MY YOUTUBE PAGE @BOOSIEUNCUT RBBLEU, CABELGUY N GHAZI GOT MY PAGE TOOK DOWN ‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 11, 2023

SUBSCRIBE TO @BOOSIEUNCUT ON YOUTUBE NEW IG BOOSIENEWIG ‼️ THE SNAKES 🐍 HAVE STRUCK AGAIN RAINBOW BLEU , THE CABLE GUY N THEY MASTER THEY GOT ME OFF INSTAGRAM LOL THE 3HEADED SNAKE FORGED MY NAME N STILL DONT WANNA PAY UP ‼️🔥 ITS ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/ar4SkHcW8q — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 11, 2023

Last week, Boosie’s beef with Yung Bleu escalated to a whole new level when he questioned his former artist’s sexuality.

The pair have been embroiled in a financial dispute for over a year based on claims that Bleu and his current label, EMPIRE, owe Boosie a significant amount of money. Additionally, the 40-year-old alleged his signature was forged to release Bleu from Bad Azz Music Syndicate, allowing the latter to join a different label and distribution company.

The latest public back-and-forth between the two took place in early September, when Yung Bleu posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of $1million in cash he’d earned from his Love Scars Tour, which angered his former mentor and label boss.

The following day, Boosie took to Instagram with a video to refute Bleu’s claims he’d struck his own mother, then turned to Bleu’s recent issues with his wife as evidence of his sexuality.

“WE SHOULDA NEW BEFORE SHE BROUGHT IT TO LIGHT,” Boosie said about Bleu’s wife labeling him a “sissy.” “A WIFE KNOWS HER HUSBAND NO [cap] COME OUT !! I KNOW THAT CHICK ON THE PLANE WAS LIKE IS THIS N-GGA NOT RIGHT [smiley emoji] THEN U Want yo wife to look like a Tomboy !! ITS EASY TO SEE !! ITS OK TO COME OUT WE R ALL EQUAL WE JUST LIKE DIFFERENT THINGS !! #facts”