Boosie Badazz has put his former artist Yung Bleu on blast yet again, calling him out for being a “con artist” along with his brother, and threatening to expose them to the world.

The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram Live earlier this week with harsh words for his former Bad Azz Music Syndicate signee, claiming he once confronted him and his brother TQ on Canal Street in New York, and demanded the Love Scars singer hand over $30,000 he was allegedly owed.

“Asked about when I jumped out on ’em with that bat and ran his ass down Canal Street,” Boosie said as he ate his dinner on Thursday (August 24). “When him and Bleu stole from me the first time. See y’all don’t know about that. I made Bleu give me 30k. N-gga been stealing bro. I thought that shit was over with bro. Them n-ggas con artists bro.”

He continued: “That was 2016 when that happened. Your own brother bro. Cain and Abel. They’re partners in crime. TQ and Yung Bleu, don’t it rhyme? They got make me post them pictures. Expose their bitch-ass. That’s what they’re gonna make me do. They talking about they don’t owe me nothing but that 2.5 million. Can’t even go by and pay me that? … Them n-ggas went in there and forged my name.

“It’s sad bro, I don’t talk to no TQ. That dude is a con artist. That’s what he is a con artist. I don’t wanna talk to TQ them n-ggas been stealing. All of them.”

Check out Boosie’s dinner rant below:

Boosie Badazz threatens to “expose” Yung Bleu & his brother: “Them n-ggas con artists”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/GsEglUOq9w — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 25, 2023

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s comments were in reference to Empire Records, which he felt never fairly compensated him for signing Bleu to his roster despite their distribution deal.

The criticism also comes mere days after Boosie claimed Bleu kicked his artist T-Rell off his upcoming tour all because he showed support for Boosie’s latest album Goin Thru Some Thangs.

“This n-gga Bleu kicked T-Rell off the tour,” Boosie previously said on IG Live. “Cus he got posted on my IG for saying my album was the truth. Clown. Wherever that tour go, I need y’all to send me addresses so I could send the shirts. If you in that city where that tour coming, I’m sending you 40-50 shirts.

“That man ain’t have nothing to do with this. That man ain’t forge my shit. That man got nothing to do with this. You gon kick the man off the tour? Send me y’all addresses right now.”

The Love Scars Tour is slated to kick off in San Francisco on August 24 and run through Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, Philly, NYC, Boston and wrap up in Chicago on September 30.

T-Rell later confirmed he had been removed from the upcoming trek and agreed that it was over showing love to Boosie. He also posted the DMs from Bleu asking him to join him on the road.

“Yung Bleu kicked me off tour cause Boosie posted me on IG,” he wrote to Instagram. “If you know me I ALWAYS show love to boosie he the Man who gave me a shot and put me on !! Bleu knew I was cool with boosie when he asked me on tour so to kick me off tour all cause boosie posted me Is CRAZY.”

“I don’t play sides I’m NEUTRAL I done paid travel fees Ect smh !! Shit wild I don’t got NOTHING to do with they issues and if you knew I’m cool with boosie why even ask me on tour Shit Goofy af!”

Yung Bleu previously spoke about his issues with Boosie Badazz during an interview with HipHopDX in 2020, revealing he gave Boosie a percentage of the profits from the albums that he owed Bad Azz Music Syndicate even after he allowed him to leave the label, but said regardless of his issues with his former mentor he remains “Bad Azz for life.”