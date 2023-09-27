Boosie Badazz has declared that he’s sticking to his morals and principles and won’t give them up for the sake of money — including anything LGBTQ related.

During an interview on The Danza Project, the Baton Rouge lyricist started by saying that he’s not a “real person for money,” before explaining why he decided to turn down a $250,000 performance at an LGBTQ event.

“I been offered a quarter million to go perform at LGBTQ community things,” he said. “Big money! I told them, I have nothing against it at all but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in. A quarter million. I’m good bruh. That’s not what I believe in.”

He continued: “They act like I hate them. My assistant is gay. This man deals with millions of dollars for me. I trust gay people more than I trust regular people. Real talk. A lot of them be genuine. It’s probably cause I’m so — when that stuff came out with uh, what I said about Dwayne Wade daughter, that kinda put me in a hole with that community. I shoulda said it in a better way or something like that.

“People started judging me on that, but nah man, I don’t have no problems with what nobody do. I just don’t agree with it.”

Check out the clip below:

Boosie believes his defiant and outspoken stance on members of the LGBTQ community has caused a few opportunities to be taken from him, including a reality television show.

In September 2022, Boosie said his tirade against Lil Nas X and his sexuality was the sole reason his reality tv show didn’t move forward with production.

“We had a shot it, got some good pilots for it,” he said on VladTV. “When we was getting ready to pitch it, that’s when the gay shit was out about me and all that shit was going on,” Boosie explained. “You know, when I said about I hate gay people and shit. You know what I’m talking about, mane.

“They tried to turn me against the gay world. A lot of people was backing away. Personally, I didn’t like that. I felt like I was shunned away. I was like, ‘Fuck it. Fuck y’all. I don’t need this shit. Watch what I’m finna to make off this movie.’ Basically that was it.”

Boosie Badazz was previously involved in a highly-publicized back-and-forth with Lil Nas X.

In October 2021, after the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker trolled Boosie by saying they should do a song together, the New Orleans rapper suggested Lil Nas take his own life.

“STOP TROLLING ME FAGGOT LOL,” Boosie wrote. “U A WHILE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING SICK N GETTING FUCKED IN YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU YOU WOULD DO THIS WORD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS YOU HERE.”