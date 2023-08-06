Boosie Badazz has taken it upon himself to warn troubled youth of the dangers of street life, hoping that he can save some young lives in the process.

On Wednesday (August 2), the “Wipe Me Down” rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he’d recently gone to a juvenile facility that houses “at-risk” youth. Though he didn’t give any details about the visit — such as when he did it, or at which facility — he did reveal that he was hoping to have a positive impact on their lives.

“I WENT TALKED TO SOME JUVENILES FACING REAL TIME N ONE OF THEM JUST REACHED OUT N SAID MY WORDS CHANGED THEM,” he wrote. “I REALLY NEED TO TALK TO THESE KIDS ABOUT MOVING RIGHT N DOING RIGHT !!

“I DONT WANT NOBODYS CHILD GOING THROUGH WHAT IVE BEEN THROUGH N SEEING WHAT IVE SEEN !! I THINK I CAN SAVE SOME LIVES FROM TELLING MY STORY N ALL IVE LOST #iwannahelp.”

Boosie Badazz has been taking extra measures to be a better person as of late, and he recently revealed that part of that quest to be a better person has included taking anger management classes.

Boosie talked to his fans via Instagram on Thursday (August 3) following his first class where he explained how he now has a deeper understanding of what triggers his anger when it comes to people letting him down.

“Man, I just left anger management. That shit was deep, bro. Finding out what makes me angry and shit. My expectations I expect so much out people, bro,” he said. “Who never showed me loyalty who never showed me none of that. So I gotta take accountability for that, bro.

“My expectations for people, bro. Getting me angry bro, like I’m finna cut a lot of people off, bro. My expectations they too high for people. I gotta learn to separate that shit. That shit was deep, bro.”

Boosie seems intent on continuing the classes and plenty of Boosie Badazz’s followers agreed with his sentiments when it comes to holding people to your own expectations.

“U GOTTA STOP EXPECTING U OUT OF PPL EVERYBODY AINT REAL,” one person wrote on his post, while another added: “Dats real bro!! Sometimes we be wantin more from people than they want from them self!”