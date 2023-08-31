Boosie Badazz’s rift with his daughter has taken another nasty turn as she has accused him of threatening to give her a black eye and write her out of his will.

The latest bitter exchange between the pair was sparked by Boosie’s recently-released song “Ungrateful,” in which he dissed his 13-year-old daughter Toriana Hatch and her mother, Rachel Wagner, among other relatives and rap rivals.

The accompanying music video, which dropped earlier this month, found the Baton Rouge rapper driving and posing next to the Mercedes-Benz that he confiscated from Tori in July, just months after buying it for her as a birthday present.

“Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/ Old dirty-ass bitch ’bout to lie in court/ Well, that AMG Benz, I’ma need that back/ Wanna play it like that? You ain’t ’bout to keep that,” he rapped on the song.

“Guess the bitch still mad ’cause her brother got wacked/ This the same n-gga that fucked your little sister in the cat/ Yeah, you sucked Bleek dick while I fucked you from the back/ You ain’t never been shit but a fucking hood rat.”

At the end of his verse, he also said: “Cut off my daughter for life, you ungrateful ass … Girl called me a bitch-ass n-gga… Oh Lord… Ungrateful ass… All the shit I did for this fucking child.”

Boosie Badazz’s daughter issued a response on Instagram Live on Wednesday (August 30), during which she aired out her many grievances with her rap star father.

With her mother sat next to her in the car, Toriana said she wishes Boosie — who was on trial for murder in 2012 after being accused of hiring a hitman to kill 35-year-old Terry Boyd three years earlier — was still on death row and that he “was never there for me.”

The teen also played audio of a heated argument between her mother and Boosie, in which the rapper threatened to give his daughter a black eye and remove her from his will.

After catching wind of his daughter’s scathing livestream, Boosie went on Instagram Live hours later to respond. Rather than go tit-for-tat with his child, however, the “Wipe Me Down” MC saved most of his vitriol for Rachel Wagner by calling her parenting skills into question.

The 40-year-old admitted that he has threatened to hit his daughter on more than one occasion and said it was because she was “embarrassing the family.”

“She was giving her body away at football games in the bathroom, going to my son’s football games having sex in the bathroom with boys,” he claimed.

Even worse, according to Boosie, was that her mother was “okay” with it and let a 19-year-old boy stay over at their house. He also accused his ex of smoking weed with her “15-year-old daughter,” although it’s unclear if he was referring to Tori.

Rubbing salt in the wound, Boosie even taunted Rachel’s dead sibling by saying: “She probably mad about her brother, mane. He playing spades with 2Pac right now.”

The back-and-forth comes just weeks after tensions between Boosie and his daughter boiled over on social media after he confiscated her car, with Tori calling him a “bitch” and a “sperm donor.”