Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

About 60% of U.S. businesses use Excel from Microsoft Office, and with good reason, according to media/analyst website Diginomica. Advanced Excel tools are priceless for providing insights necessary for making data-driven business decisions. However, mastering the program through trial and error would take forever. Fortunately, the Complete Microsoft Excel Training Bundle is on sale for only $34.99, down 41% from the usual $60 retail price.

Novices should begin with the Excel Training module, which requires only basic computer literacy; no prior Excel experience is required. It offers a comprehensive introduction to Excel and helps you develop essential skills for navigating the interface, understanding how the program works, and how to use its most common features, such as functions, formulas, and formatting.

Once you have developed a basic knowledge of Excel, you can move on to the course Microsoft Excel: 25 Must-Know Formulas & Functions. It’s a crowd favorite, with former students rating it an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. This module breaks down the essential functions so you can use Excel more efficiently by streamlining calculations, analyzing data, and automating tasks.

In Excel Data Analysis, you’ll explore data visualization with charts and graphs. This will give you a solid foundation for exploring Excel Pivot Tables, Pivot Charts, Slicers, and Timelines. The course will demonstrate how to use these tools to organize, visualize, and analyze data. It will also cover advanced tools like PowerPivot and PowerQuery.

You’ll also receive instructions on other advanced tools, Learn Filtering Techniques in Microsoft and Excel VLOOKUP, XLOOKUP, Match, and Index. However, you may want to jump into the exciting Using Excel with ChatGPT module.

These courses are presented by Apex Learning, a well-planned, regularly updated online education platform that offers innovative resources, training, and all the support learners need.

Get the Complete Microsoft Excel Training Bundle for just $34.99, a 41% discount off the regular $60 retail price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.