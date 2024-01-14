Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored Bordeaux’s first and ninth tries

Bordeaux Begles: (24) 55 Tries : Bielle-Biarrey (2), Buros, Lamothe, Penaud (2), Depoortere, Jalibert, Uberti Cons: Jalibert 3 Lucu 2 Saracens: (3) 15 Tries: Tompkins, Dan Pens: Farrell Cons: Farrell

Saracens suffered a club record European defeat as Matthieu Jalibert inspired Bordeaux Begles to a superb nine-try Investec Champions Cup win.

France fly-half Jalibert set up three of four first-half tries as the hosts ran the Premiership champions ragged.

Jalibert, Damian Penaud with his second try and Nicolas Depoortere all touched down after the break as Bordeaux racked up 43 points without reply.

Saracens scored two tries but the hosts added two more to pass 50 points.

The thrashing means Saracens have lost five of their past seven games.

The three-time European Cup winners drop below Bristol in Pool 1 to fifth place on points difference with one round of games to go.

Bristol go to bottom side Connacht on Friday while Saracens face second-placed Lyon at home on Saturday. The top four in each pool qualify for the last 16.

Bordeaux clinched their place in the knockout stages and will aim to ensure they finish top of the group by beating the Bulls in South Africa.

The French side have now scored 20 tries in three thumping pool wins to underline their title credentials.

After three pool games Bordeaux, Lyon, Toulouse, Bath, Harlequins, Northampton, Exeter and Leinster have all qualified for the knockout stage.

Jalibert brilliance leaves Saracens in disarray

Louis-Bielle-Biarrey scored the first try in the eighth minute with a ruthless finish from a move instigated by a fizzing Jalibert pass.

Jalibert fed Romain Buros with a well-timed inside pass to set the full-back clear to power over the line for the second.

Maxime Lamothe added the third from a routine line-out before France wing Penaud scored perhaps the standout try of the nine five minutes before the break.

Starting in his own half, Jalibert danced past two defenders with ease and the ball was soon delivered to Penaud who cruised over the line, his big smile showing how much the hosts were enjoying themselves.

Saracens, meanwhile, were stunned and had only registered three points from Owen Farrell’s early penalty in a torrid first half.

Bordeaux heap more misery on Sarries

The story continued in the second half as Bordeaux’s running power and fluent passing resulted in centre Depoortere going over in the corner just three minutes after the break.

Saracens’ own errors resulted in the next two tries.

First, the visitors lost the ball in midfield and Jalibert scored when Penaud eased past Sean Maitland and fed his fly-half the ball. Then Penaud cantered over after he intercepted Elliot Daly’s no-look pass.

Saracens finally got their first try in the 62nd minute with Nick Tompkins spotting the space to dot down after a line-out move.

One minute later, hooker Theo Dan intercepted a pass and showed his pace to race down the wing and score another try.

Saracens almost scored another as the hosts threw the ball around but instead it was Bordeaux who scored when Farrell’s kick was charged down, booted down the field and the bouncing ball dropped into the arms of a galloping Pablo Uberti to score his side’s eighth.

And to rub further salt into the wounds, Saracens turned the ball over again and Bordeaux moved the ball past the visitors’ exhausted defence for Bielle-Biarrey to run in his second try.

Line-ups

Bordeaux: Buros; Penaud, Depoortere, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Lucu (capt); Poirot, Lamothe, Tameifuna, Petti, Coleman, Bochaton, Gazzotti, Samu.

Replacements: Latterrade, Boniface, Sadie, Douglas, Diaby, Miquel, Abadie, Uberti.

Saracens: Goode; Lewington, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland, Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; Mulipola, Dan, Judge, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Christie, Earl.

Replacements: Hadfield, Crean, Clarey, B Vunipola, Gonzalez, Simpson, Hartley, Segun.

Referee: Chris Busby (Ire)