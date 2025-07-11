An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was accused of drunkenly fighting with Long Beach police officers earlier this week after he was asked to leave a bar, authorities said.

Isaiah Hodgson, 29, was charged with three counts of resisting arrest, one count of battery causing injury to a police officer and several misdemeanor weapons offenses in connection with the July 7 episode in the Shoreline Village area, a busy tourist section of Long Beach not far from where the Queen Mary is docked, according to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

“The conduct exhibited by Mr. Hodgson, a border patrol agent who has the duty to uphold the law and protect its citizens, is unacceptable and deeply troubling,” Hochman said in a statement. “No one is above the law, regardless of their position or badge.”

Hodgson was “off-duty, intoxicated and armed with a handgun” inside a restaurant when he entered the women’s restroom and approached a female, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. The woman noticed Hodgson carrying a firearm and notified restaurant staff, prosecutors said. Outside the restaurant, a security guard approached Hodgson and asked him to leave since firearms were not allowed on the property, according to the news release.

When Long Beach police officers responded to the scene, they determined Hodgson was intoxicated and “unwilling to cooperate with their commands as they tried to detain him.” Prosecutors allege Hodgson became “physical” with officers and injured one of them.

A spokesperson for the D.A.’s office did not immediately respond to a question about the severity of the officer’s injuries.

Hodgson was released on his own recognizance, but is not allowed to possess firearms or leave the state, according to the D.A.’s office.

If convicted as charged, Hodgson faces up to seven years in state prison, prosecutors said. A spokesperson for the L.A. County Public Defender’s Office, who is representing Hodgson, could not immediately comment. Hodgson pled not guilty during an arraignment Friday and is due back in court next week.

A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman said in an e-mail that the matter is “under investigation.” Neither DHS or Border Patrol responded to questions about Hodgson’s assignment or his role in widespread immigration raids across Southern California that have roiled residents and spawned several lawsuits. Earlier this week, a phalanx of federal agents led by Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement descended on MacArthur Park in a militaristic show of force that ultimately netted zero arrests.

While most L.A. elected officials have heavily criticized the Trump Administration’s tactics in recent weeks, Hochman, a political independent, has noticeably tried to stay out of the political fray.