Speaking of records … until tonight, Paco Gento was the only player to have won the European Cup on six occasions, doing so for Real Madrid in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 and 1966. He’s now been joined on that mark by fellow Madridistas in Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Luka Modric. Kroos is the only one of them to have won one of their titles with another club, having done so with Bayern Munich in 2013. Share

All this and Kylian Mbappe on the way next year! As if the club aren’t already dominant enough. Here’s how far ahead of the pack they are … 15: Real Madrid

7: Milan

6: Liverpool, Bayern Munich

5: Barcelona

4: Ajax

3: Manchester United, Internazionale

2: Benfica, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Porto, Chelsea

1: Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV, Hamburg, Steaua Bucharest, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City Share

Nacho takes receipt of the European Cup. A punch of the air. He wanders across to his team-mates, gathered on the stage, and raises the trophy into the air. Real Madrid are kings of Europe for the 15th time! Gold and silver ticker tape rains down, fireworks explode, Zadok the Priest blasts out of the speakers. Then a blast of Queen; Real are the champions all right. Did anyone ever seriously doubt them? Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters Real Madrid’s Nacho lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Share Updated at 17.24 EDT

Zinedine Zidane, who won this trophy as a player for Real Madrid in 2002, and as their manager in 2016, 2017 and 2018, arrives with the trophy and pops it on the plinth. Then he gives Carlo Ancelotti the warmest of hugs. Real form a guard of honour and applaud the officials, then their vanquished opponents. What chance would you have given Borussia Dortmund of doing all this when they were drawn in a group with PSG, Milan and Newcastle? Not much of one. But they so nearly won the final. They leave Wembley disappointed, again, but when it all comes down will surely feel huge pride at making the final. Their silver medals well earned, even if a few immediately take them off. An excellent, if ultimately flawed and ill-fated, display from the underdogs. The Champions League winners medals wait to adorn the necks of the Real Madrid players. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Share Updated at 17.17 EDT

Post-match postbag. “I wanted Real Madrid to win for only one reason,” begins Richard Gibbs. “The last time they lost a European final was against a wee Scottish club in 1983, and as an Aberdeen supporter I want to be able to continue to bore all and sundry with that stat.” Krishna Moorthy adds: “Time we started calling them unReal.” Share

… but if you play for Real Madrid, you can never be totally content, and Bellingham adds: “We missed out on the Copa del Rey … there’s always many more years to try and get that one!” Watch out, world, he’s not going to stop. Next up, Euro 2024. Share

A very emotional Jude Bellingham speaks to TNT. “I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games … you go through life and so many people say you can’t do things … it gets hard at times … nights like tonight make you realise … I was alright until I saw my mum and dad’s face … there were nights when they could have been at home by seven o’clock but they’re doing trips at 11 or 12 to take me to football … and my little brother who I’m trying to be a role model for … I can’t put it into words, it’s the best night of my life!” Share

Yes, this story has been told before all right. Borussia Dortmund were the better team in the first half, but didn’t take their chances. Real Madrid held firm, and slowly cranked up the pressure. Dani Carvajal arrived with the inevitable, Vinícius Júnior iced the cake after Ian Maastsen’s mistake, and Real Madrid will soon be taking possession of the European Cup for the 15th time in their gilded history. This club are an amazing force of nature. Borussia Dortmund – to a man drained, as their opponents cavort – will wonder how they didn’t convert their chances and let a huge opportunity of glory slip through their fingers. The answer is obvious, though: Real Madrid happened. Real Madrid happened. It’s just what they do! Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer is consoled by teammates after their defeat. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer There’s dejection too amongst the fans watching on a big screen in Dortmund. Photograph: Christopher Neundorf/EPA Share Updated at 17.15 EDT

FULL TIME: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti embraces his opposite number Edin Terzic, then the whistle goes, and Jude Bellingham crumbles into the happiest of tears. Come in, number 15! Jude Bellingham (centre) and the Real Madrid players celebrate on the final whistle. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer Share Updated at 17.06 EDT

90 min +5: A free kick for Dortmund out on the right. Reus swings it in. Éder Militão heads behind for a corner, which Courtois punches clear. That’s it, surely. Share

90 min +4: Lucas Vázquez comes on for the goalscoring hero Vinícius Júnior. Not a bad evening’s work for someone with heavy flu! Share

90 min +3: Vinicius Junior barrels down the left and wedges a cute ball towards Modric in the middle. Modric prepares to bring it down but Ryerson intercepts and clears. Three would be cruel on Dortmund. Share

90 min +1: The first of five additional minutes passes by. Share

90 min: All that’s left is admin. Éder Militão replaces Rodrygo. Share

88 min: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens comes on for Jadon Sancho. Share

87 min: … Malen crosses from the left. Fullkrug powers a header into the left-hand side of the net, Courtois with no chance of saving. But the flag goes up immediately for offside, and it’s the correct decision. More heartbreak for Dortmund! Share

86 min: Kroos continues to celebrate on the bench. He knows this is over … unless Dortmund can do to Real what Real did to Bayern. And … Share

85 min: Luka Modrić and Joselu come on for Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos, the latter saluting the Real Madrid fans as he takes his leave of club football. What a way to sign off! Share

GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid (Vinicius Junior 83) Maatsen plays an awful blind pass across the face of his own box from the Dortmund left. Bellingham intercepts and rolls the ball into the path of Vinicius Junior, who takes a touch down the inside-left channel before bundling the ball past Kobel and in. Number 15 so close now! Vinicius Junior fires home to extend Real Madrid’s lead. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer Then wheels away in celebration. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer Then is joined in the celebrations by Rodrygo. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer Share Updated at 17.10 EDT

82 min: … Nacho sends a powerful header goalwards, only to be denied by Kobel’s sensational fingertip save. But it’s all in vain, because … Share

81 min: Another big save by Kobel, and this one is a stunner, tipping over Camavinga’s forensic heatseeker, bound for the top left. And from the resulting corner … Share

80 min: Kroos curls the free kick towards the top left. Kobel is behind it all the way. Then a roll of the dice by Dortmund, who send on Sébastien Haller and Donyell Malen for Julian Brandt and Emre Can. Share

79 min: Nothing comes of the resulting corner, but Real scent blood now. Camavinga works his way down the middle and is upended by Hummels, who goes into the book. A free kick just to the left of centre, just outside the D, and one for Kroos. A fairytale ending coming up? Share

77 min: The last four finals have ended 1-0. Just saying. Though as I type that, Camavinga cuts the ball back from the byline on the left. Bellingham looks to slot from 12 yards, and shapes to aim for the bottom right … only for Schlotterbeck to arrive and slide-tackle the ball wide right of the post! What an intervention! He’s kept Dortmund in it. Share

76 min: Dortmund had been warned about that, Carvajal flashing a header over from the same spot just after the break. And now the smash and grab is on! Share

GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Real Madrid (Carvajal 74) Kroos whips the corner from the left to Carvajal, who rises on the left-hand corner of the six-yard box and flicks a power header across Kobel and into the top right! Unstoppable, and Real Madrid, on the back foot for so long, are on course to doing what they do in finals yet again! Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal heads goalwards … Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer And Real Madrid take the lead. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP Carvajal wheels away in celebration. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer Share Updated at 16.46 EDT

73 min: Vinicius Junior zips past Ryerson on the left and prepares to skitter along the byline, only for Hummels to arrive late and poke behind for a corner. The set piece is worked out to Valverde, who shoots from distance. Maatsen shanks a clearance out for another corner on the left. And from that … Share

72 min: The first change of the evening is made by Edin Terzic, who replaces Karim Adeyemi with Marco Reus, 35 yesterday and making his final appearance for BVB tonight. Meanwhile here’s Kári Tulinius on the good-guy debate: “Let’s not forget that back in the day Real Madrid associated with the sorts of people, that if Real Madrid was your grandfather, there would be a tacit agreement not to bring it up at family gatherings.” Share

70 min: In fact, replays show Kobel took a slight touch, which might even have saved the ball sailing into the net, so it should have been a corner. But Dortmund get away with one, big time! Share

69 min: Vinicius Junior crosses from the left. A looping inswinger towards the top-right corner. Kobel goes up with Bellingham. Both miss the ball, which flies inches wide of the post. So close! Jude Bellingham and Gregor Kobel both go for the ball. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images Share Updated at 16.35 EDT

68 min: The Yellow Wall is making one hell of a noise. They draw breath momentarily, though, when Bellingham turns up for the first time this evening, sashaying down the inside-right and entering the box before being crowded out by Sabitzer. Share

67 min: Real are applying a little bit of pressure for the first time this evening, and Rodrygo wins a corner on the right. Kroos sends it in. Hummels heads it back to him. Kroos tries again, and Vinicius Junior flashes over. On the touchline, Carlo Ancelotti chews gum with the ferocity of Peter Reid on amphetamine. Share

65 min: Another corner for Real, another break upfield from one by Dortmund. Brandt has the opportunity to release Adeyemi down the left but clanks the pass out of play. Careless. Share

63 min: Adeyemi crosses from a deep position on the left. Fullkrug comes flying in from the other flank and sends a Keith Houchenesque diving header towards the bottom right. It’s a piledriver, and parried sensationally by Courtois. What a goal that would have been! Share

62 min: Real still look shaky. Nacho’s poor pass out from the back is intercepted by Adeyemi, who looks to have been bowled to the ground by Carvajal, just outside the box. It’s a free kick all day long, but the referee isn’t interested in awarding one. Share

60 min: Ryerson drives down the right flank with purpose. Real just about close him out, but the Dortmund full-back has looked impressive every time he steps forward. Share