Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign English winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old is set to sign a seven-year contract in a move ESPN sources said is worth £55 million ($75.02 million).

The clubs are currently in the United States for the Club World Cup, where they have both reached the quarterfinal stage, and the agreement was made in Fort Lauderdale, with salary demands still to be settled.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Gittens joined Dortmund as a youth player in 2020 from Manchester City, making his senior debut in 2022, and has made 107 appearances for the German side in all competitions, scoring 17 goals. Last season was especially good for Gittens, who had 12 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season, including four in the Champions League.

“Jamie Gittens’s career is an example of the development of top talents at Borussia,” Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken said in a club statement.

“We discovered Jamie very early, practically signed him for free, continuously developed him in our youth performance centre, and also offered him playing time at the very highest level with the first team.

“Jamie has repaid the trust placed in him with commitment, performance, and goals.”

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their left wing after they opted not to make Jadon Sancho’s loan deal from Manchester United permanent.

Gittens represents another significant summer signing for Chelsea, following Liam Delap’s arrival from Ipswich Town and João Pedro joining from Brighton and Hove Albion.

ESPN writer James Olley contributed to this story. Information from Reuters was also used.