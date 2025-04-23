BERLIN (Reuters) -Bosch has received its first customer order in China for its high-performance computer, which will be used to create a cockpit featuring artificial intelligence (AI), the German car parts supplier said on Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show.

Production of the computer, which a vehicle manufacturer in China will install in various models for the first time, will start this year with a six-digit number of units, said Bosch.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)