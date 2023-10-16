Many employees are celebrating Boss Day on October 16, 2023, and we have a list of great quotes, thank you messages, and gift ideas for you to share with your boss on the happy occasion.
Although Boss Day is not a public holiday, it holds a special place in nearly all work environments whether corporate or start-up. It’s a day when employees appreciate their bosses for their hard work, leadership, and skills. On the occasion of Boss Day 2023, we have an excellent collection of quotes, messages, and gift ideas for you to share with the one that makes your work life easy.
Quotes and Thank You messages for Boss Day 2023
Below is a collection of beautiful messages and quotes for you to share with your boss on this special day.
- To be a boss is difficult but you make it look effortless. May you achieve all that you aim for.
- You’re more than our boss. You’re a teacher, a leader, and a motivator. Thank you for being more than who you have to be, and inspiring us to be all we can be.
- Thank you for never letting me settle for less than my best.
- You never gave up faith in me, and never let me give up faith in myself. My perseverance is thanks to you.
- I hope that every company has a boss like you. You know when to have fun and when to focus on work.
- The way you manage everything at work inspires me a lot. Please continue guiding others and teaching them to be a person like you.
- The way to achieve your own success is to be willing to help somebody else get it first. -Iyanla Vanzant
- No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it. – H.E. Luccock
- To win in the marketplace you must first win in the workplace. – Doug Conant
- The very essence of leadership is that you have to have a vision. You can’t blow an uncertain trumpet.” – Theodore M. Hesburgh
- A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
- Leaders instill in their people a hope for success and a belief in themselves. Positive leaders empower people to accomplish their goals.” – Unknown
- A leader is best when people barely know he exists. When his work is done, and his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves. -Lao Tzu
Gift ideas to wish your team leader a ‘Happy Boss Day’
If you want to go the extra mile and get a gift to make Boss Day 2023 more memorable for your team leader, we have an awesome collection of ideas for that, too.
Omoton Adjustable Cell Phone Stand – This $10.99 phone stand can help elevate your boss’s day at work by miles. It can turn your phone into a second monitor.
Finum Tea Brewing Basket – If your boss loves to sip beverages during their hectic work day, this tea brewing basket is the best gift for them. It costs only $16.99.
Geyes Portable Bluetooth Keyboard – What could be more useful for your boss than a Bluetooth keyboard? Priced at just $33.98, the Eyes portable Bluetooth keyboard can be used with iPad, iPhone, Android Devices, Windows Tablets, and Laptops.
Yeti Rambler 26 oz. Bottle with Chug Cap – This Yeti bottle will bring more health and hydration to your boss’s work day. The $40 tumbler comes in a variety of different colors.
Mini Fridge – If you want to take it a step ahead, a mini fridge is the way to go. Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge can be used in bedrooms, offices, cars, and more. It costs $49.99 on Amazon.