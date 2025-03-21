Dean Huijsen said he is “proud” of links with Real Madrid, after making his Spain debut in a 2-2 draw away at the Netherlands on Thursday.

Bournemouth defender Huijsen, 19, was born in Amsterdam, but moved to Spain as a child. He replaced the injured Pau Cubarsí in the 41st minute of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg in Rotterdam.

The centre-back has been named in the Spanish press as a potential target for Madrid this summer, as the LaLiga giants look to rejuvenate their defence.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” Huijsen told reporters on Thursday when asked about Madrid’s interest. “I’m thinking about ending the season well, and I hope I do. Then when the time comes, we’ll see.

“It makes you proud that such a big team is interested in you. I’ll keep working, and being humble.”

Dean Hujisen made his Spain debut on Thursday amid a stellar season at Bournemouth. ANP via Getty Images

Madrid have struggled with defensive injuries this season, with Éder Militão, 27, out with an ACL injury, and David Alaba, 32, has just recovered from the same problem.

Alongside Antonio Rüdiger, 32, the team have often relied this campaign on academy product Raúl Asencio, 22, who was also called up by Spain this month.

Huijsen has made 23 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season, after joining from Juventus last summer.

He had originally been called up by Spain’s under-21s, before an injury to Iñigo Martínez saw him drafted into the senior squad.

Huijsen received a hostile reception from the crowd in Rotterdam, having represented the Netherlands up to under-19 level, before switching to Spain in 2024.

“The crowd is the crowd,” Huijsen said. “I focus on playing.”

Huijsen was previously tracked by Madrid while at Málaga’s academy, before opting for a move to Juventus in 2021.

Signing for Bournemouth has seen his profile skyrocket, with the team — coached by Andoni Iraola — currently 10th in the Premier League table.

Huijsen told ESPN playing for Spain was “a dream.”

“It just had to be that it was also in the Netherlands,” he said. “I am really very happy… I have some family in the Netherlands, I have some family in Spain. It was nice that my family could come here to watch. It was just meant to be.”