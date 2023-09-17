Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

73 min: Kluivert shows why Iraola sent him on with some stopovers and a classy little cross, but nobody can get on the end of it. More subs approaching… “Credit where credit is due,” says Eric Peterson. “That Raheem Sterling free kick struck the crossbar, the post, AND the goal line. Dying to find out if one of our Big Data football companies can tell us if that’s unprecedented.”

71 min: Bournemouth do well down the left and win a free kick.

70 min: Luis Sinisterra is getting his red-and-black shirt on for the first time.

68 min: Sterling wins a corner. The game continues to be all about him and Gallagher. The corner leads to a long-distance effort from Gusto that doesn’t trouble Neto.

67 min: The camera homes in on Andoni Iraola. “Focus!” he says, pointing at his temples.

65 min: Palmer is on the right for now and instantly winning a corner. It leads to a shot from Jackson (at the keeper, obviously) and a goalmouth scramble. The VAR has a look, nothing doing.

62 min: Sterling wins a free kick 30 yards out. Mudryk takes it, Kelly heads away, and that’s Mudryk’s day done as Palmer takes over. Kluivert comes on too for Ouattara, so we have two new left-wingers. Can they finish any better than the men they replace?

61 min: Subs ahoy. It looks as if Justin Kluivert is coming on for Bournemouth, and Cole Palmer for Chelsea. So it could be goodnight Ouattara and Mudryk.

60 min: Gusto is back on the field after taking the 30-second timeout. Gallagher feeds Sterling but… in the immortal words of Bryan Ferry, you can guess the rest.

59 min: Gusto goes down in a grapple with Christie and needs some treatment. The crowd, abhorring a vacuum, fill in on percussion.

56 min: Bournemouth get forward for a bit and Lewis Cook squeezes in a shot, straight at Sanchez. Both keepers are wearing magnets today. Meanwhile it’s all kicking off in my inbox. “What is Stephen Carr on?” asks Jeremy Boyce. “And what did he expect ? An overcast afternoon in Throb-tastic Bournemouth, Sunday afternoon, and a visit by the Pensioners, albeit none of them actually shaving just yet ? There may be more excitement on the nearby bowling greens and crazy golf, if that helps?”

53 min: Another Chelsea attack, another terrible shot. Nicholas Jackson skews the ball into the crowd when it would have been a whole lot easier to get it on target.

52 min: Gallagher and Sterling, the stars of the first half, has now been joined in business class by Colwill. He’s central to a flowing Chelsea move that, yet again, just needs a finish.

Disallowed goal! (Colwill for Chelsea) Sterling hits the bar with the free kick! And Colwill follows up with a neat finish, but he’s offside.

48 min: Better from Mudryk, running hard and drawing a foul from Aarons on the very edge of the box. Promising for Chelsea… Updated at 10.09 EDT

46 min: Mykhailo Mudryk, trying to control the ball on the left touchline, can only shovel it out. Composure is not his middle name.

A quick word with Andoni Iraola. What was the message in his team talk? “To keep intensity.”

Raheem Sterling completed 3/4 dribbles in the first half between Bournemouth and Chelsea. No player has completed more, and only Marcus Tavernier equalled his tally. Constant threat. 💥 pic.twitter.com/BeIGGj5S0r — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 17, 2023

Just as I was wondering if I was the only person watching this game, Stephen Carr proves otherwise. “Bit dull this one,” he says, “but I am enjoying watching Thiago Silva ambling about, occasionally nipping in to nick the ball like a grown-up playing against a team of five-year-olds.” Ha, yes. He needs to conserve his energies: it’s his 39th birthday on Friday. Updated at 10.00 EDT

Half-time! Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea 45+1 min: And that is that for now. Gallagher and Sterling have been a cut above the rest, but, but, but… It has looked like what it is: 14th v 16th.

45 min: There will be one minute added on. Old-school!

44 min: Another glimmer for Chelsea, but Gusto’s left-footed cross is almost as wayward as that shot from Ouattara a few minutes ago.

42 min: Chelsea send Jackson away on the right, but he’s well tracked by Ouattara. This has been a game of buts.

40 min: Time for Bournemouth to come up with something and they do as Christie breaks free on the right and bursts into the box. Shoot or cross? He opts to shoot, from a very tight angle, and as so often this afternoon, the ball is drawn to the keeper.

39 min: Gallagher to Sterling yet again, slicing through the midfield. Sterling makes a lovely turn, and Lloyd Kelly can only bring him down.

35 min: Another lovely ball from Gallagher to Sterling, another attack that comes to nothing.

35 min: Gallagher and Sterling combine again with a one-two that leaves Sterling with a choice: blast from afar or slip in Jackson. He takes option two and perhaps regrets it.

33 min: Big chance for Gallagher! Some patient little passes find Chelsea’s captain for the day near the penalty spot. He has time to take a touch, but not enough time to steer the ball away from Neto. The man he sort of replaced, Mason Mount, might have buried that one.

30 min: Ouattara cuts in from the left, has a go from distance and somehow sends the ball out for a throw-in. It’s lucky he’s playing at home.

29 min: Rumours of Bournemouth’s reinvention may have been exaggerated. Yes, they press at the front, but they also go long from the back. So far it’s not quite working, but they are looking as if they have a goal in them. Possession, which was 70-30, is now 63-37.

25 min: Chelsea build from the back, in exemplary fashion – goalie to back four to Gallagher to Sterling, moving inside to No 10 and finding acres. Malo Gusto races forward to take Sterling’s place on the right wing… and crosses straight to Neto.

23 min: Chelsea go up the other end and it’s pinball in the Bournemouth box. Sterling’s shot is blocked and the way fans are certain it’s a penalty, a view shared by nobody else. Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling in action with AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 09.57 EDT

21 min: Bournemouth win a free kick in midfield. A chip forward, a header from the lively Ouattara and they think they’ve won a corner, but David Coote doesn’t agree.

18 min: Chance for Bournemouth! Out of nowhere, as far as the viewer can tell as the cameras were lingering on the managers. Suddenly Ouattara was clean through from the left with only Sanchez to beat, and he hit the ball straight at him. As the ball pings around, Bournemouth get a second shot in, also straight at Sanchez. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez spreads himself to make a save from Dango Ouattara. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images Updated at 09.51 EDT

16 min: Chelsea have had 70pc of the ball so far, and all three of the shots – but the only one on target was that first tame effort from Fernandez. They win a corner now, and another, without looking like cashing in. Updated at 09.21 EDT

13 min: Jackson hits the post! A neat one-two with Mudryk and Jackson aims low to Neto’s right. It’s not a bad shot, but it’s not quite good enough.

12 min: The one player to shine in the gloom has been Gallagher, so busy and deft.

11 min: Chance for Sterling! But he doesn’t seem to realise it. Gallagher slips him through with a nice little perpendicular ball in the inside-right channel, and he opts to square it to nobody when he could have blasted it into the net.

8 min: Still scrappy. Bournemouth break down the left, but nothing comes of it. Here’s Drew Chappell in Canada with a good spot. “Just thought I’d point out that Chelsea’s bench has a total of one player who has started a PL game. They have a full XI of injured players:

GK: Bettinelli.

Defenders: James, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella.

Midfield: Lavia, Caicedo.

Attackers: Madueke, Nkunku, Chukwumueka.

Striker: Broja. ”That team on paper would definitely beat the one Chelsea have on the pitch!”

5 min: It’s all a bit scrappy. And slippy, as it’s raining hard on the south coast.

4 min: The first yellow card of the game goes to … Raheem Sterling! For a cynical old tackle on Dominic Solanke.

3 min: Chelsea attack again. The much-maligned Mudryk does well with a burst of pace, then does less well with an overhit cut-back to Conor Gallagher. Conor Gallagher of Chelsea and Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth battle for possession. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images Updated at 09.59 EDT

2 min: Bournemouth show off their new-found pressing skills and Chelsea struggle to get out of their half… but then they break and Sterling slips a square ball to Fernandez, who shoots straight at the keeper.

1 min: And we’re off, with Bournemouth, in their classic red and black stripes, going long right away and Chelsea, in palest green, lining up with a back four.

The players and fans observe a minute’s silence for the victims of the natural disasters in Morocco and Libya.

An email comes in from a place beloved of all Talking Heads fans: Pittsburgh, PA. “Good morning from Pittsburgh!” says the reliably enthusiastic Eric Peterson. “’m sorry to say this, considering how much this neutral is enjoying the hot mess of a club that rich and privileged Chelsea have become. But the new, modern, expansive Bournemouth that their new ownership is trying to create is not as well suited to beating the Blues as the gritty, gutty Bournemouth that Gary O’Neil led to Premier League survival last year. Having said that, if Chelsea, for all their talent, continue to play like a team waiting for good things to happen, rather than getting down and making them happen, it might not matter.” Know what you mean, Eric, but Gary O’Neil’s grit didn’t leave a mark on Chelsea last season. Bournemouth managed to lose to them twice, which was quite an achievement.

Pre-match reading It’s 20 years since the biggest thing ever to happen in the Chelsea boardroom – the Abramovich takeover. A subject well worth a column from Barney Ronay.

It’s an interesting selection from Pochettino. He gives Mykhailo Mudryk a start for the first time, preferring him to Cole Palmer. So far in his time at Chelsea, Mudryk has been all pace and no trousers. Maybe this is a sign that Poch is expecting to play on the counter. He is short of options in midfield as Moises Caicedo is unfit, which means a first PL start for Lesley Ugochukyu, the 19-year-old French-Nigerian who has made a couple of appearances off the bench. If you were Andoni Iraola, who would you be wary of in that Chelsea XI? Perhaps only Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling. Updated at 08.30 EDT

A tweet comes in from Brendan Large, speaking for the Chelsea faithful. “I would just like to highlight one success so far,” he says, “in terms of our summer business. Gusto at right-back looks a real talent and a more than able back-up to Reece James. At least here we can say we have improved after the ageing Azpilicueta was let go.” Updated at 08.20 EDT

Teams in full Bournemouth (probable 4-2-3-1) Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Ouattara, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.

Subs: Andrei Radu, Smith, Senesi, Rothwell, Brooks, Semenyo, Traore, Sinisterra, Kluivert. Chelsea (probable 4-3-3) Sanchez; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Disasi, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher, Ugochukwu; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk.

Subs: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Maatsen, Matos, Stutter, Deivid, Palmer. Referee David Coote. Updated at 08.17 EDT

Bournemouth team: Tavernier, Ouattara come in

Chelsea team: it’s captain Gallagher