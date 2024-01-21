Klopp unsure how people ‘dare to judge’ former Liverpool star over career choices
Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games.
The visitors were frustrated in a cagey first half of few goalscoring chances but found a higher gear after the break with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both scoring twice.
Nunez made it 1-0 in the 49th minute after a slick passing move carved up Bournemouth’s defence and the influential Jota put the game out of reach of the hosts with two clinical finishes in the 70th and 79th minutes.
Uruguayan Nunez put the seal on a dominant Liverpool display with his second goal in stoppage time.
HIGHLIGHTS: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
FULL-TIME! Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
A comprehensive win for Liverpool in the end. It was goalless at half-time but they were sublime after the break as Nunez and Jota scored twice apiece. With Salah away at Afcon, having two of their other forwards grab doubles will be a welcome sight for Jurgen Klopp.
The title charge continues and they’re five points clear at the top.
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
90+6 mins: Nunez gets yellow-carded as he blindsides Moore and clatters into him. The Uruguayan smiles and offers Moore a hand of apology. That booking will hardly ruin his day after two goals in a 4-0 win
GOAL! Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (Nunez 90+2’)
We will have one more goal in this game and a second for Darwin Nunez!
He’s not always the most clinical but it’s two lovely finishes from Liverpool’s No 9. Gomez lofts a ball into the box from out on the right touchline, midway in the Bournemouth half, and Nunez brings it down about seven yards out before flicking it into the corner past Neto.
His 10th goal of the campaign and a really nice one.
Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool
90 mins: Eight minutes of added time. Jota will be eyeing up a hat-trick, otherwise both teams probably just want to reach the full-time whistle with no more injuries.
CHANCE! Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool
89 mins: Huge chance for Bournemouth to nick a goal back! Brooks slips clear of the defence and is through one on one. Allison quickly off his line and Brooks skews his shot wide, trying to curl it round the Liverpool stopper.
Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool
86 mins: Ah, this is bad news for Bournemouth. Max Aarons pulls up injured as he chases the ball. He goes down and looks resigned to his fate – you’d guess his hamstring has gone.
After a while, he gets up and is helped off the field by the physio. That will be his game up but as the Cherries have already made all five subs, they’ll finish the match with 10 men.
WATCH: Diogo Jota grabs his second goal
Diogo Jota’s second goal, and Liverpool’s third, came courtesy of another fine finish despite the initial mis-kick.
Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool
82 mins: Liverpool into ‘rest our players up’ mode now that it’s 3-0. A couple of youngsters, Bobby Clark and Owen Beck, will get 15 minutes or so of action as Bradley and Jones go off.
Bournemouth also waving the white flag somewhat as Solanke is taken off and traditional target-man Kieffer Moore enters the fray. Philip Billing also on for Cook
GOAL! Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool (Jota 79’)
Diogo Jota with another superb finish and that’s game over for Liverpool!
Great work by Gravenbercha nd then Gakpo to get the ball out to Nunez wide on the left. His cross is too long but Bradley puts it back in the box to Jota who scuffs his first shot but then absolutely belts the ball into the far corner, beyond Neto, with his second attempt as the ball sits up nicely. Superb!
