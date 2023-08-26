Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Spurs (Maddison 17) Spurs take the lead with an outstanding goal from James Maddison!

16 min: Chance for Spurs! Neto’s risky pass hits Maddison and deflects to Son. He hurries it back into the area for Maddison, whose low shot is well saved by Neto. The ball rebounds to Richarlison, whose looping header is comfortably saved. Maddison’s was the big chance.

14 min “Dear Matt, you are in the denial phase of the ageing process,” writes Mary Waltz. “The sooner you can reach the acceptance phase the better. No one can stop the slow march to creaky, old-person status, If you fight it you will wear down. There is humour to be found in it and since there is no stopping it surrender will allow you to make the best of it. Even Pete Townsend eventually rejected his ‘hope I die before I get old’ attitude.”

13 min Kluivert’s flat, driven corner is headed away at the near post.

13 min Kluivert plays in the overlapping Kerkez, whose cross deflects behind for a Bournemouth corner. Kluivert will take it…

11 min Romero lands awkwardly after winning a header, and there’s a break in play while he receives treatment. He’s fine.

11 min Udogie surges thrillingly into the area and drives a cross that is put behind by Billing. The corner is cleared at the near post.

10 min Maddison is starting to get on the ball. His mishit shot hits Aarons on the bicep, though there are no big appeals for a penalty. I think his arm was by his side anyway.

7 min Spurs play through the Bournemouth press for the first time. Maddison finds space and waves an outside-of-the-boot pass towards Richarlison that is cut out by Zabarnyi (I think).

5 min Spurs again try to play out from the back. Bournemouth swarm all over them, but then Semenyo fouls Udogie to give Spurs a bit of respite.

4 min “No,” says Matt Dony. “Nope. No. Footballers who I enjoyed watching can not have children old enough to play professional football. Because that would mean I’m not young and vital. Justin is clearly Patrick’s (slightly) younger brother. Maybe a cousin. Haaland, Thuram, Maldini et al, it’s like all these guys exist purely to make me feel old. And they are succeeding.”

3 min Son plays a nice one-two with Maddison on the edge of the area. He skips past the last defender, but his touch takes him too wide and the attack peters out. It’s been a lively start from both teams.

2 min Christie’s corner is headed away at the near post.

2 min Bournemouth press Spurs very effectively to win an early corner.

1 min Peep peep! Bournemouth kick off from right to left as we watch.

Ready? Then let’s get cracking. It’s still hosing down at the Vitality Stadium. Updated at 07.30 EDT

“Scott, I am still surprised that Richarlison has not shown his Brazil/Everton form with Spurs,” writes Mary Waltz. “He saved my Toffees from relegation and his determination to do anything to help his team win made him my favourite.” Last season was tricky for a few different reasons, but this is his big chance. Unless they sign Brennan Johnson, in which case he might go back to being a spare part.

“Morning Rob,” writes Gerry Scott. “I miss Ange at Celtic and am more invested than I expected in the prospect of him succeeding at Spurs. It’s not just the style of football and the trophies he won but the sense that he gets not just that football is important to people but the ways in which it is important. He requires players to try from the first minute to the last and clearly won’t accept anything less but he didn’t hesitate to withdraw Romero when there was a possibility of concussion. He’s also a compelling speaker on the subject of football and if the BBC or ITV don’t have an eye to booking him for the next World Cup they are missing a trick.” Everything about him is refreshing. He’s the grown-up in the room, isn’t he? I suspect we may see a different side of his personality if/when the media turns on him, but that’s the same with everyone. He has definitely joined Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes and Sarina Wiegman on the list of sportspeople I’d really like to work for. Updated at 07.22 EDT

It’s a gorgeous day – in Kings Cross, where we are based. In Bournemouth, alas, it is pelting down.

Max Rushden is in love, and here’s why.

Tyler Adams chats to TNT Sports “The staff and environment that they’ve created here and this new culture they’re trying to build is amazing.” Bournemouth’s new signing, Tyler Adams, is bringing an elite mentality to the Vitality Stadium 🙌 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/tRi1XKqp0a — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 26, 2023

Team news: Kluivert starts Justin Kluivert makes his full debut for Bournemouth, one of two changes from the defeat at Anfield. Lloyd Kelly also comes in, with Jadon Anthony and Marcos Senesi omitted. The new signing Tyler Adams is unfit, though he should be available after the international break. James Maddison is fit to start, which means Spurs are unchanged. Bournemouth (possible 4-2-3-1) Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Christie, Rothwell; Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.

Substitutes: Radu, Mepham, Hill, Senesi, Cook, Brooks, Traore, Moore, Anthony. Tottenham Hotspur (possible 4-1-4-1) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma; Kulusevski, Sarr, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Substitutes: Forster, Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Lo Celso, Solomon. Referee Tim Robinson Updated at 06.40 EDT