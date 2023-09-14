While there have been promising signs during the early part of Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure with the Blues, losing to West Ham and Nottingham Forest in their opening four games has raised questions.

Anything other than a victory on the south coast would have the club veer towards yet another crisis, albeit with the acceptance that such wholesale changes made over the summer would take time to bed in.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

READ MORE

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 17 September, 2023.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea team news

Lewis Cook is available for the Cherries after making his return from injury against Brentford before the international break, while Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier are back in training.

Luis Sinisterra could make his debut, along with Tyler Adams – a player Chelsea came close to signing.

For the Blues, there remains a lengthy injury list.

Reece James, however, is believed to be close to a return and Armando Broja has been tipped to make the bench for Sunday’s trip. Mykhailo Mudryk, meanwhile, is likely to be fit.

Broja could make his return in some capacity this weekend / Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nknunku, Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile are some of the names not involved.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction

The Cherries are yet to win under new management despite showing some promise themselves. Still, Chelsea surely have to win and certainly have the quality to do so.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 5

Draws: 1

Chelsea wins: 13

Bournemouth vs Chelsea latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 10/3

Odds: 3/1

Chelsea to win: 7/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.