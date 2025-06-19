Numerous hikers have been caught in a rock slide north of Lake Louise with multiple people injured or killed, according to the RCMP.

At around 1:30 p.m., Lake Louise RCMP were notified that “multiple hikers” were caught in a rock slide on a trail in the Bow Lake/Bow Glacier Falls area.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said the latest information available is that the incident involves “serious injuries and/or multiple fatalities,” but she didn’t have exact details as there is no cell service in the area and getting information from the scene is difficult.

Parks Canada, the Lake Louise fire department, STARS Air Ambulance and the RCMP are all responding and working to access the scene, she said.

Parks Canada said in an email the agency is “responding to a report of a serious rockfall incident with involvement near Bow Glacier Falls” in Banff National Park, about 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway, also known as Highway 93 North.

Temporary closures are expected on the highway near Bow Lake and “Parks Canada asks that visitors avoid the area while teams respond.”

