“We wanted something to inspire our Centre for Entertainment Arts students as they arrive for classes,” says Alison Anderson, Dean of Business, Technology, and Centre for Entertainment Arts. “We chose Wonder Woman because she is a powerful figure, exudes confidence, and is a wonderful representation of inclusivity in the creative industries.”

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wonder Woman has joined the Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) universe. A massive statue of the beloved DC Comics superhero is now on display on the college’s third floor, watching over the CEA studio.

Bow Valley College’s first cohort of students in CEA’s new Advanced Film Production Diploma program were on hand for the unveiling of the Wonder Woman statue.

Wonder Woman – Open House

The iconic warrior is destined to be a social media attraction for super fans in Calgary. While Bow Valley College students are already lining up for selfies with the statue, members of the public will soon be welcome to snap a photo with the Princess from Themyscira.

On October 21, 2023, Bow Valley College is hosting its Open House, which also happens to be Wonder Woman Day, celebrating her debut in the 1940s.

“Open House is a great opportunity to learn about our exciting programs,” says Victoria Wells, Manager of the Welcome Centre and Student Recruitment, Bow Valley College. “We offer diplomas and certificates in high-demand industries such as film and television production and game development in CEA in addition to quality programs in business, technology, community, and health. And while at Open House, be sure to pose for a social media moment with Wonder Woman.”

