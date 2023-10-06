Bow Wow is being accused of shading his ex Erica Mena after he told his followers that he had no idea what streaming app Tubi is.

The former So So Def rapper was chopping it up with some of his fans on Instagram Live on Wednesday (October 4), when the newer app somehow came up in conversation. In addition to hosting established films (including some of Bow Wow’s), the app is most known for its B movies that mainly star influencers and reality stars – including Erica.

Despite its popularity, Bow seemingly feigned ignorance while mispronouncing the name repeatedly.

“Tubby?” he asked his followers. “I don’t know what that is. Everybody talking about Tubby – I don’t know what the fuck y’all talking about. I don’t know what that is. Y’all crazy. I don’t know what y’all talking about.”

Eventually a friend in the room corrected his pronunciation and explained what the app is. He also reminded Bow Wow that they’d spoken about it before, but the “Fresh Azimiz” rapper still could not seem to recall.

In a screen recording of the moment that was posted to Instagram, seemingly no one in the comments believed he was telling the truth.

“He dated Erica Mena and he lied about flying private while flying commercial,” someone wrote. “Of course Tis fool is very familiar with Tubi 🤦🏽‍♀️. #stopplayingLILguy”

Another person said: “The fact he dragging it soo muuch hes lying….is he low key trying to diss erica mena cuz all her movies are there?? 😂. At this point he so corny.”

Someone else added: “You know damn well ya ex gotta few starring roles on Tubi.”

You can view the post below.

Bow Wow and Erica Mena started dating in early 2014, and got engaged by the end of the year. The latter went on to leave her role on Love & Hip Hop to live her happily ever after, but the pair broke it off by the following year and Mena soon returned to the show.

The former couple threw quite a few jabs at one another in the years following the split, with Bow Wow even threatening to leak their sex tape amid a back-and-forth in 2018.

related news Safaree Accused Of Lying After Issuing ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Apology To Ex Erica Mena February 8, 2022

“ERICA YOU DONT WANNA DO IT” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “TRUST ME I GOT YOU ON TAPE! You know i’m petty!!! I keep everything!!! Dont make me leak the tape!”

This particular spat began in the comments of The Shade Room when Mena was tagged by fans in a Bow Wow video post.

“Can y’all forget I ever dealt with him PLEASE,” she commented.

Bow Wow saw the comment, sparking a back-and-forth between two.

Things have remained quiet between them in more recent years, though Bow Wow’s latest jab may be sparked by the fact that Erica Mena was recently fired from Love & Hip Hop for calling her co-star Spice a “blue monkey.”