Bow Wow has been very successful throughout the decades — both as a rapper and as an actor — but he still wishes he had two things that he never was able to get.

On Thursday (September 14), the “Let Me Hold You” rapper took to his Instagram stories to reveal how disappointed he was that he didn’t enjoy the two most common joys of a teenager’s life.

“Just woke up…thinking to myself like DAMN MAN…I NEVER BEEN TO PROM NOR COLLEGE,” he wrote. “I WANNA PLEDGE SO BAD, I WISH I WAS APART OF A FRATERNITY.”

He continued: “YALL THINK I’M LUCKY BECAUSE OF MY LIFESTYLE BUT I REALLY WANT WHAT Y’ALL HAVE [side eye emoji].”

The news of Bow Wow wanting to be a ‘normal’ person comes shortly after he revealed that he recently took his young son to his first-ever football game.

In an Instagram post dated Sunday (September 10), the “Let Me Hold You” rapper can be seen holding his young son, and the pair watched as the Atlanta Falcons took on the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons won 24-10.

Bow Wow’s son, Stone Moss, is one he shares with model Olivia Sky. Though he seems to have a good relationship with the child now, that wasn’t always the case.

Back in April 2022, Sky took to Instagram to put her baby daddy on blast, claiming that he denied that Stone was his, and wouldn’t provide any sort of financial support to Sky even when she needed it the most.

“It sucks because I got food poisoning so bad… can’t be in mommy mode and throwing up everywhere,” she wrote. “Can’t even ask his daddy for help because I’m blocked. Never complain but I am today ….then gonna pray on it and let it go.”

The Beware of Dog rapper originally denied being the father of Stone after Olivia Sky filed for child support. He eventually acknowledged the child for a moment in June 2021 by sharing photos of him from his first birthday party, but that didn’t last long as Bow Wow would continue denying Stone during a Twitter Q&A with fans in September.

Things dramatically changed when a court ruled with Olivia Sky in October 2021, confirming Bow Wow is the biological father of Stone. The rapper would go on social media and claim he’s happy to have another child while reacting to the court ruling. “Such a blessing to have him in my life,” he wrote.