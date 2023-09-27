Bow Wow is making it clear there are no issues with Romeo Miller following a cryptic post the former So So Def rapper made about a ‘jealous’ opp.

On Monday (September 25), Bow took to his Instagram Story to call out someone he said has always been jealous of him – citing the fact they hit up his DJ instead of him to tap in when the unnamed detractor came to his city of ATL. He didn’t name names, however, leading fans to speculate who he could be discussing.

Romeo’s name was quick to come up – as the pair were rumored to have feuded as kids at the height of their respective ‘Lil’ eras in the early aughts. However, Bow Wow quickly shut the rumor down.

“I dont beef. I have mad love for rome. He know that,” he tweeted in response to an inquiring fan just hours after his Instagram post.

You can view the tweet below.

I dont beef. I have mad love for rome. He know that. https://t.co/80VrqpTQM8 — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 26, 2023

When Verzuz launched in 2020, fans immediately began clamoring for a Verzuz battle between former rap rivals Romeo Miller and Bow Wow – but it never really got anywhere aside from a brief back-and-forth on social media.

On a 2021 episode of Fox Soul’s The Mix, Romeo was open to it, saying “If Bow Wow do a godddamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. If Bow do a battle, I’m open for it.”

Bow Wow quickly responded via Twitter with, “You sure you want this smoke? I see you calling me out. You sure this what you want to do?”

Romeo then took to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Regarding this Verzuz talk, I’ve gave this man Bow @shadmoss his roses since we was kids and even reached out myself (multiple times) to celebrate him and our era together in a creative way. I could put my pride to the side if it means doing something positive and bringing back nostalgia for a dope ass generation.”

He continued, “Now if you think this is smoke my brother, we could hit up @loganpaul and get on one of those boxing tickets. You know me in real life bro, we aren’t kids anymore; leave that for the fans. This ain’t about the competition for me, this is about showing the impact that 2 young black kids had on the entire industry. That’s the Win. To inspire the next! It’s NoLimit. You got my number, hit me.”

Ultimately, the battle never went down – but with a new season of Verzuz approaching, anything can happen!