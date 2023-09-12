Bow Wow has certainly grown up in the past few years, proving that he’s a responsible father by taking his young son to his very first football game.

In an Instagram post dated Sunday (September 10), the “Let Me Hold You” rapper can be seen holding his young son, and the pair watched as the Atlanta Falcons took on the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Incidentally, the Falcons won 24-10.

Check out the video of Bow Wow on Daddy duty below.

Bow Wow takes his son to his first football game https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/pCQdGFe8V8 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 11, 2023

Bow Wow’s son, Stone Moss, is one he shares with model Olivia Sky. Though he seems to have a good relationship with the child now, that wasn’t always the case.

Back in April 2022, Sky took to Instagram to put her baby daddy on blast, claiming that he denied that Stone was his, and wouldn’t provide any sort of financial support to Sky even when she needed it the most.

The Instagram model was stricken with food poisoning and it kept her from tending to her child. In that situation, the ideal thing to do would be to let the father step in. However, it appeared Bow Wow wanted nothing to do with Sky.

“It sucks because I got food poisoning so bad… can’t be in mommy mode and throwing up everywhere,” she wrote. “Can’t even ask his daddy for help because I’m blocked. Never complain but I am today ….then gonna pray on it and let it go.”

Sky then posted a video of her baby boy playing in her room with the caption, “Such a good boy tho it’s never no pressure.” Bow Wow has yet to respond to Olivia’s pleas for help, and he probably never will given the history he has with her.

The Beware of Dog rapper originally denied being the father of Stone after Olivia Sky filed for child support. He eventually acknowledged the child for a moment in June 2021 by sharing photos of him from his first birthday party, but that didn’t last long as Bow Wow would continue denying Stone during a Twitter Q&A with fans in September.

Things dramatically changed when a court ruled with Olivia Sky in October 2021, confirming Bow Wow is the biological father of Stone. The rapper would go on social media and claim he’s happy to have another child while reacting to the court ruling.

“Such a blessing to have him in my life,” he wrote.