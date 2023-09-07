Wallsgreen Park is set to house a special event for the heavies on the day as well, with a real historic element to the event which will bring the curtain down on the 2023 Games season.

Don Campbell, chairperson of the Games Committee, said this week: “Because of our date being the last Highland Games of the season, many competitors in all disciplines, running, cycling, dancing, heavies and piping, are ensuring they will be taking part, plus the growing in stature of our games within the circuit, has guaranteed us a large turn-out on Sunday. Our entries in all events have nearly doubled!

“We also will have our first overseas runner at Bowhill, when one of Australia’s top middle distance runners, Alex Jones, will be trying to give starts to all in the 800 metres event. And we have last year’s sprint winner, Krishawn Aiken, back to defend his title, fresh from captaining Scotland’s International athletics team this season.

The Highland Dancing competitions have attracted a strong field for this Sunday’s competitions. (Image: David Wardle)

“Our highland dancing entry at this time is over 100. After the success of our solo piping competition. last year, we have added a junior solo piping event and the entries from all over Scotland is tremendous.

“We have added an extra Heavy event, ‘The Famous Bowhill Boulders’, which is a feat of strength and speed. I’m sure it will delight the crowd. It will see the competitors carry the 45kg ‘boulders’ around the track, with the winner recording the fastest time.”

Don continued: “Our schools relay race will once again be hotly contested with Denend, Cardenden, St Ninians and Kinglassie competing fiercely. I’ve heard all have trained very hard to bid to win.

“We have 28 stalls, plus the kids’ side shows, and our beat the goalie contest should create a big interest, and I’m sure our Bowhill international trio of footballers, Willie ‘Bud’ Johnston, Wullie Mathieson and Tommy Hutchison, will be watching on and maybe even pass on some tips to the youngsters! Add to that Lochgelly character Dick Campbell and our Provost, Jim Leishman, in attendance and I’m sure the banter will be cracking!”

The solo piping starts at 10am, and the highland dancing at 11am, before the main parade starts at 11.30am, with a laying of wreaths at the war memorial and the Bowhill Colliery Mining Disaster graveside, in the village cemetery.

At 11.40am, the parade, from Bowhill Cemetery, will be led by Pipe Major Greig Canning (Bowhill) and Scotland’s ‘Champions of Champions’ pipe band, Lochgelly High School, along with popular Chieftain, Rosemary Wallace, a major figure in Cardenden scouts for many years.

The parade will make its way to Wallsgreen Park for a noon start.