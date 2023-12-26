





View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Today’s Quick Lane Bowl in college football features the 7-5 Bowling Green Falcons against the 5-7 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, and kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET. In this article, we analyze the Bowling Green vs. Minnesota odds and make a Quick Lane Bowl prediction you can follow. When you make your Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks at DraftKings, you can earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings’ welcome deal applies to new members who reside in Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wyoming and West Virginia. Keep reading for all the details of the promo, or click here to join DraftKings now. No promo code is required!

If you’re in Vermont and ready to take advantage of the launch of sports betting, make sure to check out DraftKings’ welcome offer to register and earn $200 in bonus bets.

Living in Colorado, Michigan or Virginia? Click here to create an account with SI Sportsbook and earn a $100 deposit match bonus!

BOWLING GREEN VS. MINNESOTA PREDICTION: UNDER 39.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Click here to sign up with DraftKings, and place a $5 wager using our Bowling Green vs. Minnesota prediction to earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Prediction for Today’s College Football Game: 2023 Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green will be making their second straight Quick Lane Bowl appearance, as the Falcons lost 24-19 to New Mexico State. Last year was the first year since 2015 that Bowling Green had made a bowl game. Minnesota reached a bowl game for the third season in a row and the fourth in six years under P.J. Fleck. The Golden Gophers have won their last six bowl games.

The biggest news in this game is that Minnesota is down to their third-string quarterback, as both starter Athan Kaliakmanis and backup Drew Viotto have entered the transfer portal, which means Cole Kramer will get the start. Kramer was set to retire from football before being deemed the starter for the bowl game.

This is just one of the reasons our experts’ Bowling Green vs. Minnesota prediction includes a bet on Under 39.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook). You can follow our Quick Lane Bowl prediction or make Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks of your own at DraftKings by clicking here to join.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Picks & Best Bets Featuring Under 39.5

As mentioned, in the previous section, Minnesota will start Cole Kramer at quarterback for this game. Kramer has thrown just 14 passes in his four-year career and will be facing a Bowling Green defense that ranks 10th nationally in EPA per play against the pass.

Another reason our Bowling Green vs. Minnesota prediction includes a bet on the under is due to the pace this game will likely be played at. Per Team Rankings, both teams rank outside the top 100 in plays per game this season. Minnesota ranks 106th, while Bowling Green averaged the ninth-fewest plays per game in the country during the regular season. It’s likely we see long, methodical drives with a clock that is constantly running, which would be excellent for the under.

Our Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks include a recommended bet on Under 39.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook). Use our link and Quick Lane Bowl prediction to unlock $150 in bonus bets no matter what from DraftKings Sportsbook.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

How to Bet on Bowling Green vs. Minnesota & Activate a $150+ Promo Code

No matter if you want to follow our Quick Lane Bowl prediction of Under 39.5 (-110 at DraftKings) or make a bet on the Bowling Green vs. Minnesota spread, make sure you do so at DraftKings Sportsbook. By following the steps below, you can secure $150 in bonus bets from just a $5 first bet.

Click here to join DraftKings Sportsbook Make a deposit of at least $5 Bet $5 using any of the available Bowling Green vs. Minnesota odds at DraftKings Once you submit the bet, you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter if your first bet wins or loses

That’s right, it doesn’t even matter if your Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks win, as you will receive the bonus bets no matter what! Click here to join DraftKings and claim the bonus before today’s Quick Lane Bowl!

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads at DraftKings Sportsbook

Our Quick Lane Bowl prediction is on the total, but there are several Bowling Green vs. Minnesota odds available at DraftKings. You can see the markets below.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota – Tuesday, December 26th – 2:00 PM ET

Point Spread: Bowling Green +3.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota -3.5 (-110)

Money Line: Bowling Green +150 vs. Minnesota -180

Game Totals (Over/Under): Over 39.5 (-110) vs. Under 39.5 (-110)

Use our link to join DraftKings and place a bet on any of the above Bowling Green vs. Minnesota odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet just $5 on any market to earn $150 in bonus bets guaranteed!

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When is the Quick Lane Bowl in 2023?

The Quick Lane Bowl takes place on Tuesday, December 26th, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, and you can see the game on ESPN.

Join DraftKings by clicking here to earn $150 in bonus bets when you make your Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Enjoyed this article? Further enhance your betting experience with our guides, handpicked for you:

Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

Best Sports Betting Sites

Best NFL Betting Sites

How to Bet on NFL

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website. The Arena Media Brands editorial team is not involved in the creation of this content.



