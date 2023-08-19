The blockbuster success of Pathaan (2023) has enhanced the hype for Shah Rukh Khan’s next Jawan considerably. And as expected, the film has been picked up by distributors at a huge price. Here is the list of the various distributors and studios that have picked up Jawan’s theatrical rights in different circuits of India.

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests, “In North and West India, PEN Marudhar has bought the theatrical rights to the film for a whopping amount of Rs. 150 crores in advance. Looking at the buzz, the PEN Marudhar team decided to shell out this huge amount as they are confident that the film will achieve record footfalls.”

Yesterday, Sree Gokulam Movies made it official with its tweet that they will distribute Jawan in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A source down South revealed, “While Tamil Nadu territory was sold to Sree Gokulam for Rs. 15 crores, the studio shelled out Rs. 7 crores for the Kerala rights.”

A trade source shared, “Sree Gokulam Movies have further handed over the rights to Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu. As for Nizam/Andhra, Rajshri Films has been entrusted with the rights while Mysore territory rights have been picked up by Panorama Studios. The price at which the rights are sold has been a closely guarded secret. But it’s definitely one of the highest figures paid for a Hindi film in these regions.”

Talking of the East, the source said, “Prakash Films was going to release Jawan on a commission basis in Bihar. But now, they will release the film on MG (Minimum Guarantee).” While the exact figure given out by Prakash Films is not sure, sources peg the figure in the range of Rs. 5-6 crores. The source added, “If this range is true, then it’s the highest amount given by a distributor in Bihar for a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, outside Pathaan.”

The source continued, “Odisha has been picked up by Rajshri Films at a record MG price of Rs. 4.5 crores. The state has been receptive to Shah Rukh Khan films and also to films with South touch. Jawan has both these factors.” The source also revealed that Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) will release the action entertainer in West Bengal but on a commission basis.

Interestingly, Assam territory is still not closed. The source revealed, “A bidding is going on for this circuit. The deal is expected to be locked in the coming week.” Overseas, meanwhile, Yash Raj Films will be releasing Jawan, on a commission basis.

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Set To Beat Highest Opening Day Of Pathaan In Overseas

The advance booking for Jawan has commenced in several overseas territories, and the overwhelming response suggests the potential for a remarkable opening, surpassing even SRK’s Pathaan. While Pathaan achieved a Day 1 collection of USD 4.5 million (Rs. 36.68 crore), Jawan is projected to achieve an even more impressive opening of 5.5-6 million. With still around 20 days remaining until Jawan hits the theaters, the overseas advance reports are indicating a highly promising outcome, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement among fans and industry observers alike.

Pathaan has achieved remarkable milestones, surpassing 35 million, 40 million, 45 million, and even 50 million in collections without a release in China. It has also earned the distinction of being the first Indian film to reach the 1000 crore mark in a single language worldwide, and it holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian movie internationally, excluding China releases. Additionally, Pathaan stands as the first Hindi movie to achieve a staggering 100 crore in a single day. As Jawan steps into the scene, it faces the exciting challenge of surpassing these records set by Pathaan. With considerable potential and buzz, combined with promising overseas advance reports, there’s a strong expectation for “Jawan” to make a significant impact with a substantial opening and an impressive lifetime performance in international markets.

