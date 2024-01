Mean Girls is easily winning the box office popularity contest with an estimated four-day opening of $31.5 million over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, although severe winter weather saw more than 50 theaters close Friday in such hubs as Chicago and Toronto. Many of the shuttered cinemas hope to reopen Saturday. The […]





Share this: Tweet



Reddit

Telegram

More

Pocket

Email

WhatsApp

Mastodon

Nextdoor