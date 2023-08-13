In a repeat from the last four weeks, Barbie remained atop the domestic box office, taking in $33 million (-36%) in its fourth weekend to bring its total to a massive $526.3M and $1.183B worldwide, per Deadline. That’s just phenomenal for the Greta Gerwig-directed pic, which is now less than $200M away from overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the No. 1 grossing film of 2023.

Not faring as well was the horror pic The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which crashed and burned with just $6.5M in its debut weekend. The $45M flick earned mixed reactions from critics and viewers and failed to generate much hype despite being the only notable thriller on the market.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer continued its incredible run, earning $18.8M in its fourth frame to raise its domestic cume to $264.2M. Worldwide, the biopic has amassed an incredible $649M, including $75.8M from IMAX.

Last week’s new arrivals, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Meg 2, held well in their sophomore frames. The former came in at No. 3 with $15.7M (-44%) and has earned $72.7M so far, while the Jason Statham-led sequel hauled in $12.7M (-58%) to bring its domestic total to $54.5M.

DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE TOP 10

Per Deadline

1 Barbie (WB) 4,178 theaters – Fri $10M (-38%) Sat $13.2M Sun $10.5M, 3-day $33.7M (-36%), Total $526.3M/Wk 4

2) Oppenheimer (Uni) 3,761 (+149) theaters, Fri $5.1M (-39%) Sat $7.6M Sun $6.1M3-day $18.8M (-35%), Total $264.2M/Wk 4

3) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Par) 3,950 theaters (+92), Fri $4M (-56%), Sat $6.3M Sun $5.4M 3-day $15.7M (-44%), Total $72.7M/Wk 2

4) The Meg 2 (WB) 3,604 theaters (+101), Fri $3.5M (-71%) Sat $5.4M Sun $3.8M 3-day $12.7M (-58%), Total $54.5M/Wk 2

5) Last Voyage of the Demeter (Amb/Uni) 2,715 theaters, Fri $2.62M Sat 2.26M Sun $1.64M 3-day $6.5M/Wk 1

6) Haunted Mansion (Dis) 2,860 theaters (-880) Fri $1.5M (-44%) Sat $2.4M Sun $1.6M 3-day $5.6M (-39%), Total $52.8M/Wk 3

7) Talk to Me (A24) 2,379 theaters (+9), Fri $1.5M (-21%) Sat $2M Sun $1.6M 3-day $5.1M (-23%) Total $31.3M/Wk 3

8) Sound of Freedom (Angel) 2,803 (-172) theaters, Fri $1.3M Sat $1.9M Sun $1.5M3-day $4.83M (-36%), Total $172.8M/Wk 7

9) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (Par) 2,135 (-287) theaters Fri $1.24M (-34%) Sat $1.95M Sun $1.47M 3-day $4.66M (-29%) /Total $159.55M/Wk 5

10) Jailer (Indin) 450 theaters, Fri $774K Sat $995K Sun $731K 3-day $2.5M Total $4.1M/Wk 1