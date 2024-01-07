The first weekend of 2024 saw Wonka emerge victorious over his competition with $14.4 million, per Deadline. The chocolate maker has earned $164.6M domestically and $465.8M worldwide.

Universal, meanwhile, had to settle for second place with their new release Night Swim, which collected $12M from 3,250 theaters — less than half of M3GAN’s opening weekend total in the same frame last year. No matter, the latest thriller from Blumhouse cost just $15M to produce, so this marks a solid — though not eye-popping — start. Internationally, the pic hauled in $5.6M, bringing its worldwide sum to $17.6M.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom floated to No. 3 in its third week of release with $10.6M and a $100M domestic total. Worldwide, the Jason Momoa action sequel has totaled $334.8M and is expected to finish with over $400M, easily trumping The Flash’s putrid $270.6M WW total. On Imax, the James Wan-directed pic has earned $31M worldwide.

Holding well is Universal’s Migration, which earned $10.2M (-40%) in its third weekend and $77.8M total ($150M worldwide), and Sony’s Anyone But You, which increased 9% in Week 3 and brought in $9.5M. So far, the Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell rom-com has earned $43.7M domestically and $58.4M worldwide.

A24’s Iron Claw also held well in its third frame, collecting $4.5M (-2%) to raise its cume to $24.3M.

Warner Bros.’ The Color Purple dipped 59% (the steepest decline of all holiday releases) in its sophomore frame and managed just $4.765M. The Steven Spielberg/Oprah Winfrey-produced musical has $54.6M in its pocket, but there are ways to go if it wants to reach the $98M total earned by Spielberg’s feature in 1985.

DOMESTIC TOP 10

Per Deadline

1.) Wonka (WB) 3,817 (-234) theaters, Fri $4.3M (-50%) Sat $6.1M Sun $4M 3-day $14.4M (-36%), Total $164.6M/Wk 3

2.) Night Swim (Uni) 3,250 theaters, Fri $5.2M, Sat $4.1M Sun $2.57M 3-day $12M/Wk 1

3.) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (WB) 3,553 (-234) theaters, Fri $3.1M (-54%) Sat $4.55M Sun $2.96M 3-day $10.6M (-42%) /Total $100M/Wk 3

4.) Migration (Ill/Uni) 3,712 (-127) theaters, Fri $2.98 (-56%) Sat $4.4M Sun $2.86M 3-day $10.25M (-40%), Total $77.8M/ Wk 3

5.) Anyone But You (Sony) 3,055 theaters, Fri $3.25M (-2%) Sat $4M Sun $2.25M 3-day $9.5M (+9%), Total $43.7M/Wk 3

6.) Boys in the Boat (AMZ MGM) 2,687 (+130) theaters, Fri $1.785M (-35%), 3-day $6.02M (-28%), Total $33.8M, Wk 2

7.) The Color Purple (WB) 3,218 (+15) theaters, Fri $1.3M (-69%) Sat $2M Sun $1.43M 3-day $4.765M (-59%),/ Total $54.6M/Wk 2

8.) Iron Claw (A24) 2,392 (-402) theaters, Fri $1.32M (-22%) Sat $1.86M Sun $1.34M 3-day $4.5M (-2%), Total $24.3M /Wk 3

9.) Ferrari (NEON) 2,121 (-265) theaters, Fri $775K Sat $1.08M Sun $650K 3-day $2.5M (-36%) Total $16M/Wk 2

10.) Poor Things (Sea) 750 (-50) theaters, Fri $580K (-28%) Sat $830K Sun $590K 3-day $2M (-9%), Total $14.2M/Wk 5