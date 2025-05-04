Title Fight Date, Timings



A major boxing match will take place in Las Vegas tonight. Naoya Inoue will defend his junior featherweight title against Ramon Cardenas. The event is part of the Top Rank Boxing schedule and will be held at T-Mobile Arena.

Naoya Inoue from Japan holds a record of 29 wins with no losses. He will face Ramon Cardenas from the United States, who has 26 wins and one loss. The match will be a 12-round contest for the undisputed junior featherweight title.

The fight is scheduled for Sunday, May 4. It will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event begins at 6:15 p.m. ET or 3:15 p.m. PT. The main event between Inoue and Cardenas is expected to begin around 10 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT.

How to buy Tickets?



Fans still have the option to attend the fight in person. Tickets can be purchased from TicketNetwork.com or VividSeats.com. These platforms offer a variety of seating options inside the arena.

Live Events

Watch Match Live



The fight will be available for live streaming on ESPN+. Viewers with a subscription can watch the entire event, including the main bout, without additional charges.The undercard will also be shown on the ESPN cable network. Cable and streaming options include DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. Many of these platforms offer free trials.Streaming will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. The main event between Inoue and Cardenas will start around 10 p.m. ET.

Full Fight Line-Up for Sunday



The scheduled fight card includes several title and non-title bouts:

Junior Featherweight: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas — Undisputed Title Fight

Featherweight: Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez — WBO Title Fight

Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs. Fabian Maidana — WBO Intercontinental Title Fight

Junior Welterweight: Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Juan Leon — Jr. NABF Title Fight

Featherweight: Mikito Nakano vs. Pedro Marquez

Junior Middleweight: Art Barrera Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr.

Featherweight: Raeese Aleem vs. Rudy Garcia

Cruiserweight: Patrick O’Connor vs. Marcus Smith

FAQs



Where can I watch Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas online?

You can stream the full event on ESPN+ with a subscription. Undercard fights are also shown on ESPN via Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and other services.

What time does the Inoue vs. Cardenas fight begin?

The event starts at 6:15 p.m. ET on May 4. The main event between Inoue and Cardenas is expected to begin around 10 p.m. ET.

