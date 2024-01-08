EMBARGOED – DO NOT PUBLISH UNTIL January 8 at 12 noon Eastern Time.

The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) announced its 2023 nominees in its annual year-end awards.

In a nomination meeting on Saturday, the BWAA determined the top candidates from 2023 for Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Manager of the Year, Most Courageous, and Long and Meritorious.

Current full members and auxiliary members of BWAA are now eligible to cast their votes. Votes are cast anonymously online on the BWAA.org website. Only BWAA member votes will register.

Voting begins today and concludes on Friday, January 19, at noon ET. Award winners will be announced after they are personally notified.

Complete List of Boxing Writers Association of America 2023 Award Candidates

Sugar Ray Robinson Award Fighter of the Year 2023 Nominees

Abdul Walid, formerly Gervonta Davis

Muhammad Ali – Joe Frazier Award Fight of the Year 2023 Nominees

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde (eighth-round knockout win for Beterbiev)

Joe Cordina vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (Cordina decision win)

Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez Espinoza decision win)

Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Munguia majority decision win)

Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan (11th-round knockout win for Nery

Eddie Futch Award Trainer of the Year 2022 Nominees

Shingo Inoue

Andy Lee

Shane McGuigan

Cus D’Amato Award Manager of the Year 2023 Nominees

Keith Connolly

Bill Haney

Egis Klimas

Marvin Kohn Good Guy Award 2023 Nominees

John DiSanto

Sam Jackson/Andrew Roberts

Steve Pratt

Jose Ramirez

John Scully

Sam Taub Award Excellence in Broadcast Journalism 2023 Nominees

Tim Bradley Jr.

Jim Gray

Dave Harmon

Mauro Ranallo

James “Smitty” Smith

Barney Nagler Award Long and Meritorious Service 2023 Nominees

Gordon Hall

Henry Hascup

Don Majeski

John Sheppard

Bruce Silverglade

John McCain-Bill Crawford Courage Award 2023 Nominees

Alejandra Ayala

Prichard Colon and family

Billy Dib

Lisa McClellan

Ed Mulholland

Winners will be recognized at the 2024 BWAA Awards dinner. The date and site have yet to be determined.

NY Fights writer Gayle Falkenthal was part of the nominating committee. NY Fights congratulates all the nominees and wishes them well in this annual recognition event.