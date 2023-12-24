A 11-year-old boy from North Yorkshire is the spitting image of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone.

Tyler Stringer grew up getting comments about his uncanny resemblance to the character, and he finally recreated an iconic scene from the movie.

Tyler is now the same age as Kevin, who was played by a young Macaulay Culkin in the Christmas classic.

Emie Di Marino, 31, Tyler’s mum, told her son to pose like Kevin while they were watching the film – and they look like twins.

Tyler recreated the memorable moment where Kevin screams and puts his hands on his face.