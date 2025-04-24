We have selected five Trending in China stories from the past seven days that resonated with our readers. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. Chinese boy’s swollen abdomen reveals swallowed gold bar

An 11-year-old boy in eastern China, who ingested a 100-gram gold bar while playing at home, has captured the attention of mainland social media after being hospitalised. The precious metal was successfully removed by doctors at a prominent medical centre in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, following surgery in early April, as reported by the Modern Express.

2. Chinese woman pays late boyfriend’s debt, cares for his parents after marriage

A Chinese woman who paid her late boyfriend’s US$82,000 debt and continued to care for his parents after she married another man has been widely praised on social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin

A Chinese woman who repaid all her boyfriend’s 600,000-yuan (US$82,000) debt and looked after his family for nine years after he died following a car accident, has moved many people online. Wang Ting, 34, from central China’s Hunan province, lost her boyfriend, Zeng Zhi, whom she had been together with for years, in 2016.

3. China wife films husband’s affair, mistress sues for payout, online clip removal