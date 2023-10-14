Being on the receiving end of rejection is painful as it is, but a Reddit user thinks he did nothing wrong when he called his friend “fat” after she expressed her feelings for him, only to then approach another girl to learn ways to woo his overweight friend back.

The Reddit story about a 21-year-old boy and his close friend has caused quite a stir among readers, who aren’t willing to entertain the boy’s treatment of an overweight girl, especially after he led her on.

Image from Getty

Boy leads his close friend on with ‘mixed signals’

The Reddit user is close friends with a girl named Tina, who happens to be overweight. She is about 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 145 lbs. He believed they were only friends but was also aware of the fact that his “flirtatious” personality could have left her confused.

The OP says he often makes jokes, holds hands, and places his arm around most people, and that’s precisely what he did with Tina too.

The two even went on a week-long vacation and spent a lot of time together, and the Reddit user felt he may have come across as “interested” from his gestures and the quality time they continued to spend together.

From the story so far, it appears like the boy was aware of the impact he had on his lady friend, and he continued to hang out with her on cordial terms. That, however, was only until he made a highly inappropriate remark about her appearance.

OP thinks he’s too good for his overweight friend

The OP and his friend were gaming at his place when Tina came over on a weekend. She had gotten comfortable enough around the boys to casually suggest that her guy friend had feelings for her.

The Reddit user found himself mumbling something when Tina insisted on finding out if he really liked her, to which he responded by saying “I mean, look at you.”

His friend started laughing and the OP assumed Tina had laughed it off too. But, she made a joke about him sending “mixed signals” and her friend didn’t want her to feel he was interested.

He squeezed her cheeks and said she was “chubby”, which is “objectively unattractive”. As if that wasn’t rude enough, he said she would have a chance with him if she could shed a few pounds.

The OP thought the comment couldn’t have hurt Tina because they always joked about the other person being ugly. His friend made it worse with his comment about girls who think they are being led on while the ones they genuinely like aren’t interested.

At this, Tina excused herself from her friend’s house, and when the OP saw her the next day, she was behaving differently and wouldn’t talk to him.

The OP says he “didn’t want to lose her”, so he asked another girl how he could “woo Tina back”, which only got him a reaction he didn’t expect. She called him out on being extremely rude to Tina.

Reddit post leaves users enraged

The Reddit post has earned the wrath of fellow users for obvious reasons, and people think Tina should stay away from the boy for her own good.

One wrote: “Undeniably TA, as a fatty myself, I know she was humiliated that you said that. Not just in general but also in front of others.”

“You should’ve handled that better because you definitely sound like a jerk,” said another.

“Sounds like you’re a shallow prick,” read one comment.