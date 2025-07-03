A former kickboxing champion, Tate has described himself as an unapologetic misogynist, women as “inherently lazy” and has suggested women “bear responsibility” for sexual assaults. Since his rise to social media prominence, the alleged sex trafficker’s male supremacism and violent declarations against women have made him a “both reviled and revered” public figure, according to researchers at Dalhousie University and the University of Toronto. Despite a “near-total” ban from posting on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, “Tate’s images, video clips and messages remain easily accessible and almost omnipresent in the feeds of teenage boys and young men,” the researchers wrote in a study published in the journal Gender and Education.