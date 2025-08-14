After a long month of July on the road, it’s time to update the boys high school basketball recruiting player rankings. Several new names from the rising senior class have been knocking on the door of the top 100, including Carlos Medlock Jr., a smart, tough, scoring point guard who recently announced his commitment to Michigan State.

The biggest news of the month however was Babatunde Oladotun, the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, deciding to reclassify to the class of 2026. Where does he land in the top 100?

Reclassifying up definitely comes with challenges and a different form of evaluation. Cooper Flagg and A.J. Dybantsa did it most recently — but they are both rare examples of being able to stay at No. 1 in the rankings. It’s otherwise almost impossible to hold on to the exact same ranking. When you move up a class, you are now judged against seniors with strong bodies and well-known résumés, along with potential. That said, you could be ranked within the same range.

Consider Oldatoun. He is a prototypical big wing with skill and plenty of time on his side. He proved in July an ability to put up real numbers against players from the 2026 class. And, at only 16 years old — which makes him the youngest now-senior — he has a long-term upside that will factor in.

All of which adds up to him slotting into the top 10 of his new class as a five-star recruit. He’s also a top 10 projected lottery draft pick at this stage.

Oladotun has the projection piece down, and will have the opportunity to impact games this high school season, with the potential to do the same in college basketball — and in the NBA.

In addition to Oladotun, some of the biggest updates in this edition of the 2026 player rankings include:

In the class of 2027, Marcus Spears Jr. takes over the No. 1 spot. His progress and potential are converging at the right time. Spears is the son of former college standout and NFL first-round pick Marcus Spears, who was also Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year in basketball, and his mom is Alysha (Smith) Spears, an All-SEC player, top-10 WNBA draft pick and retired pro.

The class of 2028, too, has a new No. 1: A.J. Williams.

How do these players all compare? Let’s look at the top 25 players in high school, regardless of class: a blend of current production, performance in elite events, college potential and NBA draft projection.

Full updated player rankings:

2026 ESPN 100 | 2027 ESPN 60 | 2028 ESPN 25

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the class of 2026, is the best high school basketball player in the country regardless of class. CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 1 | SF | 6-7 | Uncommitted

Stokes plays with force, physicality and finesse. The more you study his game, the more his passing stands out. At the U19 World Cup, he had 18 assists against just six turnovers for Team USA, while facing older competition. He shot 36% from the 3-point line in EYBL play and remains elite at finishing through contact and drawing fouls. Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas and Kansas are among the top choices for the top overall high school player.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 2 | SG | 6-2 | Uncommitted

The Marcus Smart comparison still fits. Smith is a defensive menace and is the best player on this list at making multiple efforts per possession on that end of the floor. His elite defense passed the eye test and graded well with advanced metrics in the EYBL, where he was the circuit’s most impactful defender. Offensively, he was top-five in scoring efficiency, shooting 58% overall and scoring 1.12 points per possession. His intensity and tenacity can take over games. His final schools are Arkansas, Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Indiana and Syracuse.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 3 | PF | 6-11 | Uncommitted

Williams might have the greatest potential in the 2026 class. His shot-blocking, rebounding and elite athletic range are eye-catching. He covers ground with long strides, vertical bounce and excellent timing. Offensively, he shows touch both inside and facing up. Two swing skills to watch this year: his face-up game and maintaining consistent intensity. Williams is beginning to turn his immense potential into production.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 4 | PF | 6-8 | Uncommitted

Collins is still more potential than production, but he has made real progress. He was top-10 in EYBL in rebounds (8.3) despite averaging just 22.4 minutes through the season, per Synergy. He scores best on putbacks, drives and transition finishes. He’s a long, fluid player with a 7-1 wingspan who’s still growing. His father, D’Angelo Collins, was a McDonald’s All-American. USC, UCLA and Kentucky are in the mix for his recruitment.

Jason Crowe is one of a handful of 2026 top 100 recruits to have committed so far. Courtesy Nike EYBL

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 5 | PG | 6-3 | Missouri commit

Crowe is the best pick-and-roll player in the country among ranked players, according to Synergy Sports. He’s a constant threat because of his natural shiftiness, ball-handling and aggressive mindset. He has the ability — and the instincts — to score from anywhere on the floor at any time, especially in one-on-one situations or broken plays. He reminds us a lot of incoming Arkansas guard Darius Acuff.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 6 | SF | 6-5 | Uncommitted

Holt is a high-level athlete who uses his speed, quickness and explosiveness on both ends. His defense remains his calling card, but leadership and winning have followed. He thrives in transition and attacking closeouts. In adidas 3SSB play, he posted more steals (32) than turnovers (23) while averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. His 3-point shot improved at both the Adidas EuroCamp (where he was named MVP) and the FIBA U19 World Cup. Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss and Kentucky are among his suitors.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 7 | PG | 6-4 | Uncommitted

One of the best on-ball defenders in the class, McCoy stays in his stance and plays with discipline. Offensively, he’s excellent in transition. He pushes the ball with straight-line speed and can make the advance hit-ahead pass. McCoy is a high-level talent who facilitates, finishes well, rebounds down to start breaks and is a capable catch-and-shoot threat when set.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 8 | PF | 6-8 | Uncommitted

After his recent reclassification, Oladotun is the youngest player in the senior class: he doesn’t turn 17 until December. His biggest improvement has been finishing through contact with touch. He has also added more strength, though continuing to get stronger is vital for his senior season. His shooting upside, footwork and a teachable mindset make him an attractive long-term prospect. Oladotun plans to visit Maryland and Virginia Tech first, with Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga, Georgetown, Tennessee and others also involved.

2027 ESPN 60 ranking: 1 | PF | 6-7 | Uncommitted

Spears has quickly evolved into a mismatch for opponents with his footwork and skill on offense, plus the mobility and length to guard multiple spots. He had elite per-40 production at the 2025 FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup. His handle, vision and willingness to pass bring Lamar Odom to mind. Spears was also one of the best rebounders and shot-blockers in the EYBL 16U. He needs to improve his free-throw shooting and play lower in his stance, but he takes coaching well and is intensely competitive.

Marcus Spears Jr. is the new No. 1 player in the 2027 class. Cara Daugherty

2027 ESPN 60 ranking: 2 | SF | 6-5 | Uncommitted

Branch is one of the nation’s best outside shooters off the catch or pull-up. In adidas 3SSB with Compton Magic, Branch shot 39% from deep while creating shots with an effective handle and footwork. His range, ability to finish in the paint and 7-1 wingspan make him a prototypical future NBA wing. Expect him to challenge Spears for the top spot in the junior class this year.

2027 ESPN 60 ranking: 3 | PF | 6-9 | Uncommitted

Osaruyi is a powerful, explosive big man with physically imposing measurables. He stands 6-10 with a 7-2.5 wingspan and a 36-inch max vertical. He scores at a 64% clip at the rim and can step out and hit mid-range pull-up jumpers, although his free throws and 3-point shot need more work. Osaruyi is at his best scoring in the paint off straight-line drives from the perimeter. With more development, he could be scary down the road.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 9 | PG | 6-5 | Uncommitted

Mingo is a competitive lead guard effective on and off the ball who has developed a reputation as a winner. He ranked in the EYBL’s top three in free throw attempts (7.4 per game) and converts at a high rate. Mingo scores, rebounds and facilitates. He was named the MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp and he’s still just 16 years old.

2027 ESPN 60 ranking: 4 | PF | 6-9 | Uncommitted

Rosser has enormous upside. Now, he needs to start tapping into his gifts. Long and fluid with a 7-2 wingspan, Rosser scored at least 12 points in every EYBL game and was one of the best prospects at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup. He shoots well when set, finishes at the rim and rebounds, though glass production could improve. Kentucky, Duke, Arkansas, North Carolina, USC, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech are early leaders.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 10 | SF | 6-5 | Uncommitted

At 6-5 with a 6-11 wingspan, Samuels is a fearless lefty and one of the best scorers in the country. He creates offense off the dribble or via catch-and-shoot and gets to the line often. His 3-point shooting will help his game translate. Samuels hunts his scoring opportunities with an aggressive approach and confidently gets shots off in rhythm, and his college-ready body will help him rack up production at the line. He is looking at UConn, Texas, Georgetown, Tennessee, Villanova and NC State.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 11 | SF | 6-5 | Uncommitted

Richardson has been out with a wrist injury, but there aren’t many players better when it comes to transition scoring, off-ball cuts and converting on putbacks. He Improved to 34% from 3 last year and 69% at the rim, per Synergy. The son of former NBA All-Star and dunk champ Jason Richardson and brother of Orlando Magic first-rounder Jase Richardson, Jaxon’s extreme verticality and developing basketball instincts are quite promising. He is looking at Alabama, USC, Creighton, Ole Miss, Louisville and Miami among others.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 12 | SF | 6-7 | Arkansas commit

Aggressive, intense and improving every year, Andrews is a great example of a prospect who plays to win. He uses his chiseled frame, speed and explosiveness to fill the stat sheet. Right now his post-up and drive games are hard to stop, and the shooting is coming along. Andrews recently led Bradley Beal Elite to the Peach Jam title and earned MVP honors.

2026 EPSN 100 ranking: 13 | SF | 6-8 | Uncommitted

Thompson shot 39% from deep for Indiana Elite on the adidas 3SSB circuit. At 6-8 with a 7-4 wingspan, his perimeter game and recent production make him a riser, with the talent to make a significant impact in college. Don’t be surprised if he continues to move up the rankings if he continues to turn his upside into more steady production.

2027 ESPN 60 ranking: 5 | C | 6-11 | Uncommitted

At 6-11, 220 pounds, Ekezie has NBA frontcourt size with the mobility to switch and hedge ball screens. He tries to block everything at the rim. He’s the son of former Maryland star and 1999 second-round NBA draft pick Obinna Ekezie.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 14 | PF | 6-9 | Uncommitted

Bryant is mobile, long and now an inside-out scorer. He’s best known for his jump hook, rebounding and rim protection. He can be trusted to hit catch-and-shoot 3s with time and space. He’s also a great teammate who is very coachable. Missouri, North Carolina, Cal, Arizona and Michigan are among those recruiting him.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 15 | C | 6-9 | Uncommitted

Skilled and deceptive with long arms, Muurinen has advanced instincts and ball skills. He shoots it well from deep and plays out of ball screens, off-ball actions and dribble handoffs. He returned to Finland this offseason and has first-round draft potential.

2026 ESPN 100 ranking: 16 | PF | 6-8 | Uncommitted

Gaskins is physically developed with a beautiful mid-range jumper that impresses both college coaches and NBA scouts alike. He can score in the post, face up and rebound. He also just turned 17, so he’s quite young for the class. Texas, Miami, Florida State, Ole Miss and Louisville are in the fight for him.

2028 ESPN 25 ranking: 1 | SF | 6-6 | Uncommitted

Williams is a high-level talent and deep shot-maker with body balance. He’s quite adept using the “dribble bump” to create separation via his shoulders and get clean looks at the basket. Williams plays with pace, poise and confidence to make tough shots.

2028 ESPN 25 ranking: 2 | C | 6-9 | Uncommitted

Dampier is a monster on the glass, scoring in the paint and blocking shots. He also sets outstanding screens and has strong, secure hands and footwork. Perhaps that’s not a surprise, given he’s the son of former Mississippi State star and 1996 draft lottery pick Erick Dampier.

2028 ESPN 25 ranking: 3 | C | 7-0 | Uncommitted

From Senegal, Touray has explosive bounce and elite shot-blocking timing, making him one of the most intriguing prospects in this sophomore class. Skilled hands and footwork make him a high-upside big. He dominated on the circuit as a freshman and is also an elite dunker. Don’t be surprised if he ranks at the top of his class soon.

2027 ESPN 60 ranking: 6 | SF | 6-5 | Uncommitted

Hampton is a multi-positional player: He has the versatility to score, drive and make plays for others along with good positional size at a young age. He’s shown impressive scoring prowess, shooting touch and bounce on the circuit. Hampton is the younger brother of former ESPN 100 prospect and NBA draft first-rounder R.J. Hampton.