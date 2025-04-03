Oil major BP’s Trinidad and Tobago unit (bpTT) said on Thursday it had begun production from the Cypre gas project.

Cypre is one of BP’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027, announced as part of BP’s reset strategy to grow its upstream production.

As part of a broader strategy shift announced in February, BP aims to grow oil and gas production to between 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 2.5 million boepd by 2030.

At peak, Cypre is expected to deliver around 45,000 boepd, or about 250 million standard cubic feet of gas.

BPTT added that Cypre’s first phase of the development, which includes four wells, was completed by the end of 2024, with the second phase slated to begin in the second half of this year.

