(Reuters) – Oil major BP said on Friday its chair Helge Lund intends to step down and the company had kicked off the process to pick his successor.

The successful candidate will join the board and work together with Lund ahead of taking on the role, at which point Lund will step down from the board, most likely in 2026, BP said.

