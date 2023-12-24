MICHELLE Mone has had her bank accounts frozen by the National Crime Agency as cops try to claw back millions lost over the PPE scandal.

The bra business baroness, 52, only became aware of the freeze when one card was declined at a petrol station, it was reported last night.

2 Michelle Mone’s bank accounts have been frozen as the NCA investigates the PPE scandal Credit: Rex

The NCA is said to be investigating claims of fraud and bribery surrounding PPE Medpro.

The firm, run by Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman, got more than £200million in government contracts during the pandemic.

The Sunday Times reported the NCA ordered the freeze around a year ago.

Baroness Mone likened herself to notorious Colombian druglord Pablo Escobar.

She told the paper: “It has been an extremely tough year of pain with frozen accounts.

“Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, I’ve been treated like Pablo Escobar.

“What happened to innocent until proven guilty?”

The NCA is investigating Baroness Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, 58, on allegations of conspiracy to defraud, fraud by false representation and bribery.

They deny wrongdoing and last week launched a media campaign, hitting back at claims Mone lied in order to win the £202m PPE contract for her husband’s firm.

In an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, she said: “I can’t see what we’ve done wrong. The hatred, we’ve been absolutely vilified.”