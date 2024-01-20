BRADLEY Walsh was ‘taken out’ by Gladiator Giant on tonight’s show after an unearthed clip showed him ‘boasting of taking dangerous steroids’.

This evening’s instalment of the BBC show saw contestant Jake take on Giant during the Duel challenge.

2 Bradley Walsh was ‘taken out’ by Giant tonight

2 Giant hugged Bradley after he fell backwards

The two had to try and knock each other off the podium using their pugil stick.

In a matter of seconds Giant – real name Jamie Christian-Johal – managed to beat Jake, leaving the Gladiator over the moon with the result.

Speaking to Jake on the ground, host Bradley said: “He’s a big lad!”

Jake replied: “You’re telling me! He’s twice as big as me.”

Giant then jumped off the podium to join them.

Bradley continued: “I don’t know how you lasted. I wasn’t really counting but you took a couple of blows.”

As Giant jumped down to join them in the chat, Bradley fell backwards and said: “Big… blows!”

The audience burst into laughter and Giant was left shocked at the situation.

“Sorry Brad,” he said as he put his arm around him.

It comes after the BBC is ‘in crisis mode’ after Giant admitted taking steroids in unearthed clips.

Elsewhere in the episode fans slammed Viper as a “Poundland Wolf” after he smashed a microphone and stormed off set.

Jake, John, Zoe and Marie Louise also had to complete the Gauntlet.

They had to pass four zones which were protected by a Gladiator.