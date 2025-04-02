A new study reveals that the chemical wiring of our brains may explain why some people experience dramatically improved focus from stimulant medications like Ritalin, while others see little benefit – a finding that could transform treatment approaches for millions with attention disorders.

The clinical trial, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and co-led by the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), found that individual differences in brain chemistry, specifically the balance of certain dopamine receptors, play a crucial role in determining who responds best to stimulant medications.

“We thought that the amount of dopamine Ritalin produced in a person would help us predict whether that individual would have enhanced attention performance, but what we found is more complicated,” said study co-corresponding author Peter Manza, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at UMSOM. “Instead, we found the types of dopamine receptors on the brain cells, and the ratio in which they are found, better predicted cognitive performance.”

The findings may help explain why nearly a third of the 16 million American adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) don’t respond well to stimulant medications like Ritalin (methylphenidate) and Adderall.

Using advanced brain scanning techniques, researchers examined 37 healthy adults without ADHD who performed concentration and memory tasks after taking either Ritalin or a placebo on different days. They measured both brain activity during these tasks and the levels of two types of dopamine receptors – D1 and D2 – which help regulate focus and attention.

Surprisingly, people with a higher ratio of D1-to-D2 brain dopamine receptors performed better on memory tasks during baseline testing compared to those with more D2 receptors relative to D1 receptors. However, when it came to improvement from Ritalin, the opposite was true.

“Balanced signaling between D1 receptors and D2 receptor in the brain is needed for optimal brain function and variations in their relative signaling contributes both to differences in baseline cognitive performance and to why some people improve whereas others deteriorate their performance when given Ritalin,” explained study co-corresponding author Nora Volkow, MD, chief of the Laboratory of Neuroimaging at NIH’s National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The research showed that participants with higher levels of D1 receptors compared to D2 receptors tended to have better baseline memory performance, but didn’t experience significant improvement with Ritalin – even though the drug increased their dopamine levels. In contrast, those with relatively more D2 receptors showed greater improvement when taking the medication.

These findings have implications beyond clinical treatment of ADHD. The researchers noted growing concern about healthy individuals using stimulants without medical supervision to try to enhance their cognitive performance – a practice known as “cognitive enhancement” or “smart drug” use.

“A significant number of people without ADHD are taking stimulant medications in an unprescribed way to try to increase their performance, and it was important for us to gain an understanding of what these medications were doing to the brain,” said Dr. Manza, who is also a researcher at the UMSOM’s Kahlert Institute for Addiction Medicine. “Our findings suggest that many of these people may not benefit from taking these medications, while taking on the risks of using stimulant drugs without medical supervision.”

The team is now planning to extend this research to people clinically diagnosed with ADHD to examine their D1/D2 receptor ratio and determine whether those who respond poorly to medication tend to have higher levels of D1 receptors.

“It would be interesting to identify whether there is a subgroup of individuals with ADHD who have high levels of D1 receptors and determine whether they are more likely to be treatment-resistant to stimulant drugs like Ritalin,” said Mark T. Gladwin, MD, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “That could aid in our efforts to personalize care for these individuals and seek more beneficial treatments including cognitive behavioral therapies.”

The findings add to growing evidence that personalized medicine approaches – tailoring treatments based on an individual’s unique brain chemistry – could significantly improve outcomes for neuropsychiatric conditions that have traditionally followed a one-size-fits-all treatment model.

By revealing the neurobiological mechanisms that determine who responds best to stimulant medications, this research opens the door to more precise diagnostic tools and potentially more effective, individualized treatment strategies for millions living with attention disorders.