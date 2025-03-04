Republican lawmakers across the United States are determined to force people who become pregnant to carry their pregnancies to term by passing abortion bans and “fetal personhood” laws, but a new report shows that in many states, they are choosing choosing restrictions on reproductive rights over their states’ workforce.

“Workers are not willing to trade their health and autonomy for a paycheck,” said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) as the group released a report Monday on “brain drain” in states with abortion bans.

The group analyzed a survey of 10,000 adults by Morning Consult and found that 1 in 5 respondents who are planning to have children in the next decade has moved to a new state due to abortion restrictions, or knows someone who has.

Among people with advanced degrees, 14% have moved out-of-state because of anti-abortion laws or know someone who has.

Nancy Northrup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), which advised on the study, said the report showed that “reproductive healthcare is a personal issue and workplace imperative.”

“For business leaders and policymakers, protecting reproductive rights isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s essential for talent and long-term economic stability,” said Northrup.

The two groups said the study showed employees’ demands for policymakers and workplaces in states that are hostile to abortion rights.

Fifty-seven percent of workers who plan to have children prioritize employers who offer reproductive healthcare benefits and 56% person think companies should actively engage with lawmakers to protect abortion rights.

In states with restrictive abortion laws, people broadly support family-friendly workplace policies, according to the report, including 83% of Mississippi residents who back paid sick leave; 56% of people in West Virginia who think employers should offer paid time off for fertility treatments; and 70% of people in Alabama who support paid leave for pregnancy-related healthcare.

“Access to reproductive healthcare is a fundamental component of workplace equity, and businesses can no longer afford to ignore the impact of abortion restrictions on their workforce,” said Taylor. “Our report makes it clear that companies who fail to address these needs risk losing their competitive edge. To build a resilient workforce and thriving economy, it’s up to corporate leaders and lawmakers to take decisive action and make reproductive health care a top priority.”

Workers expect their employers to not only provide reproductive healthcare and family-friendly benefits, but also to “stand up for these rights at a policy level,” the report reads.

“Companies can play a critical role in helping to shape more accessible state policies and creating an environment that respects and safeguards access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare,” it continues.

The report suggests that with workers thinking of moving to new states to get away from anti-abortion laws, employers will likely be incentivized to help ensure their states safeguard “access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare.”

“Most employees are deeply concerned about their ability to access healthcare services while building their families, and they expect their employers to take an active role in protecting them,” reads the report. “Accepting that reality and then making decisions from there will enable companies to attract and retain talent and, by advocating to improve the reproductive landscape across the U.S., drive economic progress.”